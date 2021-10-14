Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday court round-up — Travel ban and IRA ranting

By Crime and Courts Team
October 14 2021, 7.30pm Updated: October 14 2021, 8.24pm

The now-traditional Thursday bumper round-up.

Travel ban rammy

A woman who claimed to have dislocated her knee when a bus made an emergency stop in the snow on a Perthshire motorway was travelling illegally.

Amanda Miller refused to leave an ambulance which subsequently took her to Perth Royal Infirmary and shouted and swore at the A&E department.

At 4.55pm on February 8, Miller was a passenger on a bus heading from Aberdeen to Edinburgh.

The driver was forced into an emergency stop due to the snowy conditions and Miller, of London Road in Edinburgh, claimed to have dislocated her knee.

An ambulance from Edinburgh collected her and took her to PRI.

Amanda Miller
Amanda Miller caused the disturbance at Perth Royal Infirmary.

However, the 31-year-old refused to leave the vehicle to receive treatment and became hostile.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said she became aggressive towards staff.

Miller refused to answer medical questions and only left the ambulance after police were called.

In the A&E waiting area, she repeatedly shouted and swore in front of other patients.

When asked why she was travelling back from Aberdeen during a period of Covid travel restrictions, she told police she had been at a meeting but had no evidence.

She admitted breaching non-essential travel rules and acting in a manner “likely to cause fear or alarm”.

Sheriff Euan Duthie placed her under supervision for a year.

Testicles

Suzanne Armit grabbed a police officer’s testicles and squeezed and pulled them as he tried to arrest her for brandishing a metal pole in a late-night rammy in Rosyth.

Andrew Irvine and Suzanne Armit
Andrew Irvine and Suzanne Armit

Her partner Andrew Irvine then became involved as well. They appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Cannabis cultivator

A Blairgowrie cannabis grower has been fined after police uncovered his cultivation.

Ross Donald admitted producing and supplying the Class B drug from his home in Dunkeld Place last July.

Police officers found in the property’s living room, kitchen and one of the bedrooms, cannabis, cash, scales, grinders, LED lamps, a dehumidifier, a power transformer and a fan.

More fans and plant food were found in the garden shed.

The 298g of cannabis was valued at around £2,980.

Donald admitted he had been growing the drug and that some of the money was the proceeds of deals.

Defence solicitor Mike Tavendale said the 29-year-old, who suffers from physical and mental health problems, has cut back on his own drug use and has not used cannabis in three months.

“The onset of lockdown was particularly difficult for him,” he said.

“His use of cannabis increased in that period.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie fined Donald £700 and granted the confiscation of £710 seized from the property.

Foster carer trial

A jury is expected to reach a verdict in the case of Fife foster carer Rachel Lessels on Friday. The 72-year-old is on trial accused of attacking and mistreating three children at an address in Letham, Fife, between May 2006 and July 2009. Claims include that she rubbed a soiled nappy in one child’s face and made another eat vomit.

Rachel Lessels
Rachel Lessels is on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court

IRA rant

John Clarke, of Ballindean Place, Dundee, pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour that included sectarian rants and attacking a police officer on March 31, 2021.

Clarke, 62, called police to attend an alleged theft in the city.

They took Clarke to a nearby police station and he was instructed to remove jewellery.

Clarke began to lash out and struggle with police, bit an officer on the leg and shouted,
“Up the Ra”, “IRA forever mate”, “F**k the Queen” and “God Bless the Pope”.

Fiscal depute Rachel Hill told Dundee Sheriff Court the bitten officer sustained “bruising through cloth”.

Clarke’s defending solicitor explained his client became upset when asked to remove jewellery as the piece in question “belonged to a daughter”.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentencing until November 9 for reports.

Forced into drugs trade

Dundee man Jamie Gaffney was convicted of cocaine dealing. He claimed he had been forced into the drugs trade when he fell into debt to larger players.

Jamie Gaffney
Jamie Gaffney

Nose surgery

A man who had to get an operation to straighten his nose after being punched in Forfar has been awarded £1,500 compensation.

Anthony McGuinness has been ordered to pay after admitting leaving Barry McKean “severely injured”.

McGuinness, of Arran Crescent in Kirkcaldy, unleashed a relentless attack on Mr McKean on Carseview Road on September 17, 2019.

The 40-year-old repeatedly punched Mr McKean on the head and body.

The attack, coupled with a pre-existing issue, forced Mr McKean to require surgery to realign his nose.

He also suffered swelling to his right eye and a superficial cut which had to be glued shut.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “It was a nasty assault, to say the least.”

As a direct alternative to jail time, the sheriff issued a Restriction of Liberty Order at Forfar Sheriff Court.

McGuinness will be prohibited from leaving his home from 7pm to 7am each night for the next six months.

