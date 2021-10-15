Friday court round-up — Harrassment breach and financial threats

An error occurred. Please try again.

The final court round-up of the week is here.

Non-harassment breach

An offshore worker whose trip to Highland Perthshire ended with a night in custody has been sentenced.

Ian Sutherland broke a strict non-harassment order by journeying to Pitlochry to see a woman he had been instructed by Inverness Sheriff Court to avoid.

The 51-year-old was ordered to stay away from the woman in March but met her at Tummel Valley Holiday Park in August.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “Seven weeks prior, the accused and complainer had been in contact via telephone.

“The accused had told the complainer that he’d changed and asked to attend a weekend break at Tummel Valley Holiday Park.”

On August 29, the woman’s actions caught the attention of another holidaymaker.

The woman seemed to be lost and was asking for a taxi to Inverness.

Sutherland approached the complainer and the witness she was with.

At around 1.15am, another witness saw the woman make her way into the bar area.

She was again asking for help with getting a taxi to the Highland capital.

She also told the witness there was a restraining order out against Sutherland.

Her phone began ringing and the name “Ian” appeared on her screen.

The witness had seen the woman and Sutherland drinking in the bar previously.

Police were contacted and Sutherland was taken to Dunfermline police station.

Sutherland, of Suilven Way, Inverness, previously admitted the breach by “repeatedly approaching or contacting” the woman.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the pair had previously owned a house together.

Sutherland’s defence solicitor said: “He does not wish to reconcile with the complainer.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie told him: “The fact that your former partner agreed to meet up with you does not excuse you.”

He issued Sutherland with another 12 month non-harassment order and fined him £400.

The complainer has previously contacted The Courier to dispute the version of events outlined in court and state she did not attend the holiday park with Sutherland.

Tattoo artist

Angus tattoo artist Cameron Lamley has admitted a terrifying domestic abuse attack. The 35-year-old from near Forfar beat a woman unconscious, threw a knife at her and threatened to kill her in January.

Financial threats

A man who bombarded his wife with letters and made “financial threats” years after they separated has been fined.

Robert Neilson, of Forteviot, near Perth, previously admitted to engaging in a course of conduct likely to cause his ex-wife “fear or alarm.”

The couple split up in 2016, but in the summer of 2019, Neilson, 66, began sending an “excessive” number of letters to her home in Brechin and elsewhere.

Joiner Neilson repeatedly attended her address and one of his letters was deemed to be threatening financial harm.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the letters had initially been inquiring about dogs but over nine and a half months the tone changed.

Defence solicitor Brian Bell said as a result of Neilson’s conviction, he may be unable to continue his favoured pastime of clay pigeon shooting.

He added all financial matters between the pair have been resolved and Neilson has not contacted the woman since police approached him.

“He’s embarrassed,” Mr Bell said.

“The relationship is over.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie fined Neilson £800.

He said: “It’s terribly disappointing to see a man of your age appearing before the court for the first time.

“I do accept that there were threats but they weren’t violent threats.

“I’m pleased to hear matters have now been resolved.

“This was a prolonged period of communication that clearly distressed your former partner.”

The sheriff also issued a year-long non harassment order.

Knife petition

A Glenrothes man has appeared in court charged with waving a knife at a group of youths.

Dale Cowan, 28, appeared from custody in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Cowan, of Alexander Road, made no plea in connection to allegations he presented a bladed instrument to a group of youths on Marchmont Crescent on October 14.

He also faces a charge of possessing a bladed instrument.

Cowan is due back in court in the near future.

