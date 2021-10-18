Fife man denies trying to murder two-month-old baby

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife man has denied trying to kill a baby boy.

Declan Walton is alleged to have attacked the two-month-old child at a property in Glenrothes on June 5, 2020.

Prosecutors claim the 30-year-old shook the child or inflicted blunt force trauma to his head by means unknown.

The attempted murder charge states this was to the baby’s severe injury, permanent impairment and to the danger of his life.

Walton also faces a separate allegation of attacking the child on an earlier date.

Assault charge

He is further alleged to have assaulted a five year-old boy by striking him and throwing the youngster causing him to hit a wall.

This is said to have occurred between September 2019 and March 2020.

Walton is also alleged to have engaged in abusive behaviour towards a woman and possessed cannabis.

His QC Ian Duguid pled not guilty on his behalf to the charges during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

He added: “The defence are in a position to fix a trial.”

Mr Duguid said the case could last for up to 10 days due to the “complexity of the medical evidence”.

No trial was set and Lord Matthews instead adjourned the case until a further hearing later this month.

Walton, also of Glenrothes, remains on bail.