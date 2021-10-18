‘Like something out of an old Western movie’: Jail for fake undercover detective who flashed firearm in Angus pub

An error occurred. Please try again.

A gun-obsessed Angus man who posed as an undercover detective has been locked up.

Aleksander Nawrocki flashed a fake handgun at horrified pub-goers in Brechin before luring police to his house and showing off a homemade stun gun.

The 27-year-old plunged a steak knife into the bar area of the Caledonian Hotel in 2019 before producing the handgun and saying: “Feel the power of my 19mm Glock.”

No alternative to custody

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how in May this year, Nawrocki called police to his home on Bridge Street claiming to be suicidal before proudly showing them the stun gun.

“On the first occasion you gave the impression you were in possession of a firearm,” Sheriff Gregor Murray said.

“You were ejected and returned and said you were in possession of a firearm.

“It transpired that was a ball-bearing gun but the people in the bar had no way of knowing that.”

He said: “In May this year, police were in your home assisting you with medical help when you revealed that not only were you possessing a stun gun but that you had built it yourself.

“Your decisions to commit the offences were connected to the significant mental health issues you have but there can be no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Flashed firearm

The court was told how in the first incident, Nawrocki had been sitting at the bar eating steak while drinking lager and straight vodka.

He then made remarks about being an undercover detective before stabbing the steak knife into the bar and flashing the gun.

During the second incident, Nawrocki phoned emergency services saying he had taken some form of overdose.

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons said: “He was traced inside and appeared under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

“Medics deemed him fit and it was left to the police officers to deal with the situation.

“The accused spontaneously informed the police officer he had self-built something and wished to show him.

“He went to the bedroom and returned holding a stun gun.”

She added: “The accused pressed a small button, causing a spark which caused a high voltage to jump between electrical points.

“It was seized and the batteries removed.”

‘Like an old Western movie’

Nawrocki, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled guilty to stabbing the wooden bar of the Caledonian Hotel, Southesk Street, Brechin, on September 19 2019, intimating to other patrons he was in possession of a firearm, before showing staff and other patrons an imitation firearm.

He also admitted possessing an imitation firearm with the intent of causing people in the hotel to believe unlawful violence would be used against them.

On May 4, Nawrocki admitted owning or possessing a stun gun without permission or a certificate.

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, said: “The first incident makes it seem like something out of an old Western movie.

“The stun gun was something that he built himself and there was a sense of pride about it. He brings it to the police.

“A community payback order for a good length might enable this young man to get through his issues.”

Nawrocki was sentenced to 14 months in prison.