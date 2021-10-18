Ex-pupil launched into homophobic rant against Blairgowrie High worker who gave him detention years earlier

An error occurred. Please try again.

A grudgeful ex-pupil has admitted a homophobic rant against an old school worker who gave him detention years earlier.

Joshua Kermath, 22, bumped into the community link worker during a night out in Blairgowrie.

He challenged him about getting detention while he was a student at the town’s High School.

Kermath called the support worker a gay slur and gave him the middle finger.

His victim reported the incident to police and Kermath was arrested.

At Perth Sheriff Court, he admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by repeatedly making homophobic comments to the school employee in Blairgowrie’s Allan Street, in November 2019.

Walking home after drinks

Fiscal depute Kristina Kelly told the court: “The complainer in this case has been employed as a community link worker at Blairgowrie High School for 15 years.

“The accused is known to him as a former pupil, although there has been no direct contact between them.”

She said: “On the date in question the complainer was out for drinks in a bar in Blairgowrie with friends.

“As he made his way home at 11.30pm, he walked onto Allan Street.

“There he met with the accused and another person.

“The other person, who was also a former pupil, began talking to the complainer.”

Ms Kelly said: “After a short while, the accused interrupted the conversation and challenged the complainer about giving him detention at school.

“The complainer said he had no recollection of this, to which the accused stated: ‘Thanks for that, you poofy c***.’

“The complainer was shocked and insulted by this reply,” said Ms Kelly.

The link worker replied: “Excuse me?”

Kermath, of Allan Street, Blairgowrie, repeated his insult, Ms Kelly said. “He gesticulated with his middle finger.”

She added: “Given the nature of what was said, the complainer contacted the police.

“The accused was arrested days later.”

‘This was no way to behave’

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “This goes back several years.

“Clearly, Mr Kermath and the complainer did not hit it off at school.

“But he had idea about the complainer’s sexuality, this was just meant as a general insult.

“He fully accepts that this was no way to behave.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told Kermath: “I take account of what was said on your behalf, but what you said was wholly unacceptable.

“I appreciate that you have taken responsibility for this.”

Kermath was fined £270 plus a £20 victim surcharge.