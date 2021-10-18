Monday court round-up — The Fife house party that nearly ended in murder

An error occurred. Please try again.

Party attack could have been ‘murder’

A teenager has been sentenced to 20 months detention after going wild with a knife at a family birthday party.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had attended a cousin’s home at Allan Crescent in Dunfermline on August 7.

Party attendees had been present from 5pm and the teen, now of HMP Polmont, arrived at around 7pm.

Three hours later, a dispute broke out alleging the accused had drank from someone else’s bottle.

He left the room and returned with a knife from the kitchen, seizing his cousin and holding the blade to her throat.

The boy said: “I don’t care if you’re family, I’ll slash you up.”

The altercation spilled out into the garden and a 78-year-old neighbour, who identified himself as a retired MoD police officer, ordered the teen to stop.

In response, the youngster brandished the knife and repeatedly lunged at the pensioner – who was on the other side of a fence – attempting to strike him with the weapon.

Shortly after, the boy assaulted a third person a short distance away.

He had been beside a nearby car when the third victim approached.

The victim expected the teen to have jettisoned the knife – which had a 20cm blade – at this point, but was mistaken.

The youngster, formerly of St Mary’s Kenmure in Bishopbriggs, put the man’s life in danger when he swung the knife at his body.

A 9cm graze was left along the man’s ribs, however he did not require medical attention.

As the teen walked off, he said: “You’re f***ing lucky.”

Police arrived at the scene, having been called by multiple people.

The boy appeared by video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday, having admitted all charges.

Defence solicitor Gordon Martin said: “Clearly [the client] accepts these are serious charges.

“He attended at the party. He was offered and took some drugs.

“It was that combination of substances that caused him to act in the fashion described.

“He accepts custody is inevitable.”

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist sentenced the teen to 20 months of detention for his outburst at he party.

He said: “This could have easily been a murder charge.

“There is a real risk here.”

Foster carer found guilty of cruelty

A cruel foster carer has been found guilty of forcing children to eat their own vomit.

Rachel Lessels, 72, attacked and mistreated three youngsters at her former home on School Brae, Letham, between 2006 and 2009.

Two of the pensioner’s victims – now adults – recalled the horror of being forced to eat their own vomit.

Banned from Rewind

A Dundee man has admitted struggling with police and making offensive remarks at the city’s Rewind nightclub.

John Gilmartin, of Robertson Street, was arrested on Sunday after making comments to another man at the Seagate venue.

When two police officer attempted to detain him, he tensed up his arms and struggled in an attempt to resist arrest.

The 38-year-old appeared before Sheriff Gregor Murray at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Murray granted bail and deferred sentence for background reports.

Gilmartin has been meantime ordered to stay away from Rewind.

Gay slur abuse over detention

A grudgeful ex-pupil has admitted a homophobic rant against an old school worker who gave him detention years earlier.

Joshua Kermath, 22, bumped into the community link worker during a night out in Blairgowrie.

He challenged him about getting detention while he was a student at the town’s High School.

Kermath called the support worker a gay slur and gave him the middle finger.

His victim reported the incident to police and Kermath was arrested.

He was fined £270, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

