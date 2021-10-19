Tuesday court round-up — ‘Eye gouging’ in the club

An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s been another busy day at courts across Tayside and Fife.

Eye gouging claim

A man has appeared in court accused of trying to gouge the eyes of a nightclub worker and biting his colleague’s face.

Paul Scully, of Hill Street, Dundee, allegedly attacked the two men at Rewind, Seagate on October 16.

Scully allegedly tried to punch Drew Keenan repeatedly before knocking his glasses off after punching him on the head.

It is alleged that Scully then forced his thumbs into Mr Keenan’s eyes and tried to gouge them.

Andrew Doyle, another employee, allegedly had his face and body bitten by Scully, 41.

Prosecutors allege that Scully behaved abusively at police headquarters following his arrest.

He made no plea during his appearance from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case on petition for further examination and released Scully on bail.

Teen ‘injured in glass attack’

A 17-year-old boy has been accused of carrying out a glass attack in Kirriemuir.

The teen, who cannot be named, allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old boy at an address in the town on October 15.

It is alleged that he was struck on the head with a glass bottle to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The boy’s alleged attacker was released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court after making no plea in connection with the allegation on petition.

George Floyd troll dodges jail

A Snapchat troll who mocked the murder of George Floyd has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Jordan McGhie sparked national fury after uploading a picture that showed him kneeling on a friend’s neck.

The image was captioned: “George Floyd Challenge 2020. Raise awareness.”

McGhie, 27, previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to sharing the “grossly offensive, obscene or menacing” image on June 2 last year.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said on Tuesday: “I take a very dim view indeed of this offence.

“However, you have not offended for a number of years so you can, just, avoid a custodial sentence.”

Premeditated stabbing

A violent thug has been caged for 40 months after a brutal stabbing in an east Perthshire town.

John Sturrock was lucky to survive the knife attack at a property in Alyth’s Beech Court, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Mr Sturrock had earlier been involved in an altercation with local joiner Mark Thomson, who had turned up at the address in the early hours looking to buy drugs.

When he was refused entry, 45-year-old Thomson went away and armed himself with a knife.

He then returned with his brother Ross, forced his way inside and stabbed Mr Sturrock repeatedly, leaving him severely injured.

