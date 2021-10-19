Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday court round-up — ‘Eye gouging’ in the club

By Crime and Courts Team
October 19 2021, 7.30pm
Court round-up graphic

It’s been another busy day at courts across Tayside and Fife.

Eye gouging claim

A man has appeared in court accused of trying to gouge the eyes of a nightclub worker and biting his colleague’s face.

Paul Scully, of Hill Street, Dundee, allegedly attacked the two men at Rewind, Seagate on October 16.

Rewind Club, Dundee

Scully allegedly tried to punch Drew Keenan repeatedly before knocking his glasses off after punching him on the head.

It is alleged that Scully then forced his thumbs into Mr Keenan’s eyes and tried to gouge them.

Andrew Doyle, another employee, allegedly had his face and body bitten by Scully, 41.

Prosecutors allege that Scully behaved abusively at police headquarters following his arrest.

He made no plea during his appearance from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued the case on petition for further examination and released Scully on bail.

Teen ‘injured in glass attack’

A 17-year-old boy has been accused of carrying out a glass attack in Kirriemuir.

The teen, who cannot be named, allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old boy at an address in the town on October 15.

It is alleged that he was struck on the head with a glass bottle to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The boy’s alleged attacker was released on bail from Dundee Sheriff Court after making no plea in connection with the allegation on petition.

George Floyd troll dodges jail

A Snapchat troll who mocked the murder of George Floyd has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Jordan McGhie sparked national fury after uploading a picture that showed him kneeling on a friend’s neck.

Jordan McGhie’s vile Snapchat post

The image was captioned: “George Floyd Challenge 2020. Raise awareness.”

McGhie, 27, previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to sharing the “grossly offensive, obscene or menacing” image on June 2 last year.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said on Tuesday: “I take a very dim view indeed of this offence.

“However, you have not offended for a number of years so you can, just, avoid a custodial sentence.”

Full story here.

Premeditated stabbing

A violent thug has been caged for 40 months after a brutal stabbing in an east Perthshire town.

Beech Court, Alyth

John Sturrock was lucky to survive the knife attack at a property in Alyth’s Beech Court, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Mr Sturrock had earlier been involved in an altercation with local joiner Mark Thomson, who had turned up at the address in the early hours looking to buy drugs.

When he was refused entry, 45-year-old Thomson went away and armed himself with a knife.

He then returned with his brother Ross, forced his way inside and stabbed Mr Sturrock repeatedly, leaving him severely injured.

Full story here.

