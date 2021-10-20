Disqualified driver banned again after police pursuit through Buckhaven

An error occurred. Please try again.

A disqualified driver who led police on a chase through Buckhaven has been banned from the roads.

John McHale was at the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra when he sped through the residential area last June.

At the time of the incident he was already serving a driving ban for a previous offence.

On Tuesday at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he was ordered to carry out unpaid work – despite the court hearing that he had been unable to carry out an early work order because he had been stabbed at a house party.

Getting life back on track

McHale’s solicitor Lee Quimseh said the 23-year-old suffered ongoing back pain as a result of the incident, which could have an impact on future unpaid work.

He said McHale was working to get his life back on track.

“He has had problems with substance and alcohol abuse,” he said. “But these appear to have been significantly addressed by previous orders.”

Mr Quimesh said: “He has a child and is in a relationship. He’s moved to a new area and distanced himself from his peers – he doesn’t blame them but it’s clearly a factor in his offending.”

Police pursuit

McHale, of Factory Road, Buckhaven, was convicted of driving culpably and recklessly on various roads including Buckhaven’s Carlyle Crescent on June 14 2019 by driving at an excessive speed for the conditions and in a residential area, failing to slow at a junction and failing to stop while being pursued by a marked police car displaying lights and sirens.

He was further found guilty of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Sheriff Derek Reekie warned McHale that he had narrowly missed out on going to prison.

He said: “Drivers disqualified for the second time may well find themselves in custody.

“But I am just persuaded by your solicitor that you are trying to turn your life around.”

He placed McHale on supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

He also disqualified him from driving for 28 months.

McHale was stabbed by a 15-year-old at a party in Buckhaven in August 2019.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was previously told how the teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, inflicted three wounds on McHale after the pair got into an argument.