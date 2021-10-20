Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disqualified driver banned again after police pursuit through Buckhaven

By Kirsty McIntosh
October 20 2021, 11.00am Updated: October 20 2021, 11.14am
Carlyle Crescent, Buckhaven

A disqualified driver who led police on a chase through Buckhaven has been banned from the roads.

John McHale was at the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra when he sped through the residential area last June.

At the time of the incident he was already serving a driving ban for a previous offence.

On Tuesday at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he was ordered to carry out unpaid work – despite the court hearing that he had been unable to carry out an early work order because he had been stabbed at a house party.

Getting life back on track

McHale’s solicitor Lee Quimseh said the 23-year-old suffered ongoing back pain as a result of the incident, which could have an impact on future unpaid work.

He said McHale was working to get his life back on track.

“He has had problems with substance and alcohol abuse,” he said. “But these appear to have been significantly addressed by previous orders.”

Mr Quimesh said: “He has a child and is in a relationship. He’s moved to a new area and distanced himself from his peers – he doesn’t blame them but it’s clearly a factor in his offending.”

Police pursuit

McHale, of Factory Road, Buckhaven, was convicted of driving culpably and recklessly on various roads including Buckhaven’s Carlyle Crescent on June 14 2019 by driving at an excessive speed for the conditions and in a residential area, failing to slow at a junction and failing to stop while being pursued by a marked police car displaying lights and sirens.

He was further found guilty of driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Sheriff Derek Reekie warned McHale that he had narrowly missed out on going to prison.

He said: “Drivers disqualified for the second time may well find themselves in custody.

“But I am just persuaded by your solicitor that you are trying to turn your life around.”

He placed McHale on supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

He also disqualified him from driving for 28 months.

McHale was stabbed by a 15-year-old at a party in Buckhaven in August 2019.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was previously told how the teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, inflicted three wounds on McHale after the pair got into an argument.

