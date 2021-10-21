Thursday court round-up — Homophobic abuse and an ‘attack’ behind bars

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pour yourself a G&T and crack open the mini pork pies: More dispatches from our reporting team at courts throughout Tayside, Fife and beyond.

Fined for homophobic abuse

A homophobic bar worker unleashed a torrent of abuse at police after they broke up her house party.

Kai Bateman, 22, made several offensive remarks to a female officer after they attended her home on Cedarwood Drive, Dundee, following reports of a disturbance.

Bateman was fined at the city’s sheriff court where it was revealed that she is undergoing counselling to combat her alcohol addiction.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told how officers attended just after 1am where loud music could be heard coming from the property.

“The accused and a further three individuals were traced inside,” Mrs Mackenzie said.

“The officers told the others to leave. Upon hearing this, the demeanour of the accused changed and she became confrontational.

“Her behaviour gradually escalated, and she began directing her anger towards a particular officer saying she was a ‘f****** lesbian’ and a ‘f****** d***.'”

Bateman was told her behaviour was unacceptable but called another officer a “beast”.

She was arrested and told she would be searched by the female officer.

When asked if she had anything sharp in her possession, Bateman replied: “Touch my f****** p**** ya d***.”

Bateman pled guilty to shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks and acting aggressively towards police on June 13 last year.

The offence was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Sheriff Francis Gill described Bateman’s behaviour as “completely unacceptable” before fining her £360.

Prison assault claim

A prison officer was left permanently disfigured after an alleged assault at HMP Perth, prosecutors claim.

Steven Ross is accused of attacking two wardens at the Edinburgh Road facility on March 15, 2019.

It is alleged he assaulted Grant Hamilton, while he was on duty, and repeatedly punched him on the head.

Ross, 32, is further accused of attacking a second officer Keith MacKessack on the same date.

It is alleged he repeatedly punched him on the head, seized him by the body and threw him to the ground causing him to strike his head on a door or wall.

The charge against Ross states that the assault rendered Mr MacKessack unconscious, and left him severely injured and permanently disfigured.

Ross, of Lomond Court, Alloa, denies both charges.

The case called in his absence at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday and was continued until November 18.

Web of lies

A thieving office manager who embezzled almost £6,000 from a St Andrews architects’ firm has been spared jail.

Brazen Kirsty Kean overpaid herself, made two unauthorised transactions worth more than £2,000 each and used the company bank account to pay for a Premier Inn stay in Newcastle.

The 43-year-old claimed her bosses at Muir Walker Pryde made “scurrilous” accusations against her because she spoke out against their business practices.

Claims were made that Kean had lied to company directors Ian and Reseda Muir about the death of her father after her thefts had come to light.

Kean denied the thefts during her trial at Dundee Sheriff Court but was found guilty of stealing £5,770.46 during her brief employment between July 30 and October 31 2017.

Sheriff Paul Brown slated the “web of lies” spun by Kean and ordered her to pay the money back.

“You breached the high degree of trust and responsibility placed in you,” the sheriff told Kean.

Sheriff Brown ordered Kean to perform 225 hours of unpaid work and placed her on a restriction of liberty order, designed to keep her indoors between 7.30pm and 6.30am for nine months.

Kean was also ordered to pay back the thousands she pocketed as well as being placed on supervision for 22 months.

The orders were made as an alternative to custody.

Fife rapist targeted sleeping woman

A Fife man with a ‘revenge porn’ conviction has been jailed for five years for raping a sleeping woman at a party who was unable to provide consent.

Despicable Lee Patrick, 24, preyed on his victim – who cannot be named for legal reasons – at a house in Leven, Fife, on October 13, 2018.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Thursday how the woman had become intoxicated after consuming some alcohol and taking ecstasy.

A jury had earlier heard how the woman had fallen asleep and that Patrick sexually assaulted her.

Full story here.

In case you missed it…

Wednesday round-up — Knives out over sex crime claim

Tuesday round-up — ‘Eye gouging’ in the club

Monday round-up — The Fife house party that nearly ended in murder

Friday round-up — Harrassment breach and financial threats

Thursday round-up — Travel ban and IRA ranting