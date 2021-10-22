Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Fife lout almost struck postman after ploughing ‘stolen’ quad bike into Royal Mail van

By Ross Gardiner
October 22 2021, 3.00pm

A banned driver ploughed his unregistered quad bike into a Royal Mail van, narrowly missing a postal worker.

Donald Mackie admitted driving dangerously, while disqualified and without insurance, at West Wynd in Buckhaven on May 13, 2019.

Fiscal depute Xander van der Scheer told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the incident happened just after midday.

Mackie was seen pushing a black quad bike, while not wearing a crash helmet, he said.

A short time later, he was spotted coming back uphill at speed on two nearside wheels.

Postie took evasive action

Mackie, 31, was identified as the driver of the ATV. It collided with the front of the Royal Mail van, said Mr van der Scheer.

This forced postman Roy Hunter to take evasive action, the court heard.

The quad bike landed upside down and Mackie, of Springbank Road in Kennoway, asked for an ambulance.

Before paramedics arrived, an acquaintance of his arrived and took him and the quad bike away, pushing it towards Factory Road.

The postman, who had fallen to the ground after the crash, asked him to remain at the scene, but Mackie kept walking.

Police were contacted and the accused was traced in a flat nearby.

The quad bike was found unattended with visible signs of a recent collision and was leaking fluid.

Mackie told police the bike was stolen.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence until November 16 for reports, noting the potential for imprisonment.

Mackie, who appeared from custody, was remanded.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]