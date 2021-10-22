Fife lout almost struck postman after ploughing ‘stolen’ quad bike into Royal Mail van

An error occurred. Please try again.

A banned driver ploughed his unregistered quad bike into a Royal Mail van, narrowly missing a postal worker.

Donald Mackie admitted driving dangerously, while disqualified and without insurance, at West Wynd in Buckhaven on May 13, 2019.

Fiscal depute Xander van der Scheer told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the incident happened just after midday.

Mackie was seen pushing a black quad bike, while not wearing a crash helmet, he said.

A short time later, he was spotted coming back uphill at speed on two nearside wheels.

Postie took evasive action

Mackie, 31, was identified as the driver of the ATV. It collided with the front of the Royal Mail van, said Mr van der Scheer.

This forced postman Roy Hunter to take evasive action, the court heard.

The quad bike landed upside down and Mackie, of Springbank Road in Kennoway, asked for an ambulance.

Before paramedics arrived, an acquaintance of his arrived and took him and the quad bike away, pushing it towards Factory Road.

The postman, who had fallen to the ground after the crash, asked him to remain at the scene, but Mackie kept walking.

Police were contacted and the accused was traced in a flat nearby.

The quad bike was found unattended with visible signs of a recent collision and was leaking fluid.

Mackie told police the bike was stolen.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence until November 16 for reports, noting the potential for imprisonment.

Mackie, who appeared from custody, was remanded.