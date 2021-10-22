Man accused of murdering mother in 2002 is found dead in Spain, solicitor confirms

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man accused of murdering his mother 19 years ago has been found dead in Spain.

The body of Sean Flynn was discovered by police just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 38-year-old had been due to stand trial at the High Court in Livingson this week, but he failed to appear.

He was accused of murdering mum Louise Tiffney, who vanished after leaving her home in Dean Path, Edinburgh, in May 2002.

Acquitted after Perth High Court trial

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, solicitor Aamer Anwar confirmed Flynn’s death.

“I can confirm that this morning, we were advised that Sean Flynn, aged 37, who failed to appear for trial for the murder of his mother, Louise Tiffney 19 years ago, was according to the police found dead in Spain, after taking his own life,” he said.

In 2005, Mr Flynn, then aged 21, was prosecuted but acquitted at Perth High Court of her murder.

Mr Flynn had maintained his innocence throughout the 22-day trial and claimed his mother had walked out after a row.

Shallow grave

In April 2017, the remains of 43-year-old Louise Tiffney were found in a shallow grave, near a stately home in Longniddry, East Lothian.

A fresh prosecution was brought once again by the Crown on the basis of Double Jeopardy legislation.

The Crown had successfully applied to the High Court to have Mr. Flynn’s acquittal set aside because of the emergence of new evidence.

It was alleged that Mr Flynn had murdered his mother and attempted to defeat the ends of justice by placing her body in the boot of his car, a Nissan Almera and driving to a wooded area and disposing of it.

Until recently Mr Flynn had lived in Berlin.

Mr Anwar said: “Any loss of life is a tragedy, Sean Flynn’s next of kin has been informed and there will be no further comment.”