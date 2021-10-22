Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Man accused of murdering mother in 2002 is found dead in Spain, solicitor confirms

By Jamie Buchan
October 22 2021, 12.56pm Updated: October 22 2021, 1.14pm
Sean Flynn, 21, leaving Perth High Court after he was cleared of murdering his mother Louise Tiffney, March 16, 2005.

A man accused of murdering his mother 19 years ago has been found dead in Spain.

The body of Sean Flynn was discovered by police just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 38-year-old had been due to stand trial at the High Court in Livingson this week, but he failed to appear.

Louise Tiffney who disappeared in 2002

He was accused of murdering mum Louise Tiffney, who vanished after leaving her home in Dean Path, Edinburgh, in May 2002.

Acquitted after Perth High Court trial

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, solicitor Aamer Anwar confirmed Flynn’s death.

Aamer Anwar.

“I can confirm that this morning, we were advised that Sean Flynn, aged 37, who failed to appear for trial for the murder of his mother, Louise Tiffney 19 years ago, was according to the police found dead in Spain, after taking his own life,” he said.

In 2005, Mr Flynn, then aged 21, was prosecuted but acquitted at Perth High Court of her murder.

Mr Flynn had maintained his innocence throughout the 22-day trial and claimed his mother had walked out after a row.

Shallow grave

In April 2017, the remains of 43-year-old Louise Tiffney were found in a shallow grave, near a stately home in Longniddry, East Lothian.

Sean Flynn at the high profile murder trial in Perth

A fresh prosecution was brought once again by the Crown on the basis of Double Jeopardy legislation.

The Crown had successfully applied to the High Court to have Mr. Flynn’s acquittal set aside because of the emergence of new evidence.

It was alleged that Mr Flynn had murdered his mother and attempted to defeat the ends of justice by placing her body in the boot of his car, a Nissan Almera and driving to a wooded area and disposing of it.

Until recently Mr Flynn had lived in Berlin.

Mr Anwar said: “Any loss of life is a tragedy, Sean Flynn’s next of kin has been informed and there will be no further comment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]