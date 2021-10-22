Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Tayside fire chief cleared of fraud over £500 Land Rover auction sale

By Richard Vernalls, PA
October 22 2021, 4.42pm Updated: October 22 2021, 4.42pm
Stewart Edgar

A chief fire officer has been cleared of fraud after making a winning £500 bid on one of his own brigade’s Land Rovers in an auction he was running.

Stewart Edgar won the Defender – being sold off after reaching the end of its service life – after using a third-party company to put the bid in on his behalf.

Stewart Edgar (right) arrives at Birmingham Crown Court.

After a week-long trial, a Birmingham Crown Court jury unanimously found Edgar not guilty on Friday, after hearing how he secured the 2003-plate vehicle, telling a colleague he had always wanted a red Land Rover for his daughter’s wedding.

The 53-year-old former head of Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, resigned from his £120,000-a-year post in 2018 just weeks after the sale came to light in an internal audit, triggering a council-led investigation.

Arbroath-born Mr Edgar was also the former area manager for Tayside Fire and Rescue, and was lead officer dealing with service planning for the G8 Summit at Gleneagles.

‘An honest mistake’

Prosecutors had claimed the decorated fire chief, who was in line for an OBE before the investigation, had acted “dishonestly”.

However, the jury, clearing Mr Edgar, of Braehead Drive, Carnoustie, Angus, accepted his defence that he had made “an honest mistake”.

Having taken on the leading role at the Gloucestershire brigade in 2014, he gave evidence that he was “not in the right frame of mind” at the time, and suffering with his mental health, having later been diagnosed with depression.

