Sick Facebook conman to be sentenced next year for baby abuse videos

An ex-RAF serviceman who posed as a film stuntman to persuade a Tayside woman to make videos of her sitting on babies for his sexual gratification will be sentenced next year.

Andrew Kerr, 36, incited Gemma McFee to carry out assaults on youngsters under the age of two with promises of payment.

He also tried to get a second woman to carry out similar abuse by sitting or standing on a child.

The fiend was also found to have had child abuse material on devices at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray and RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.

Kerr, now of Dunoon, Argyll, admitted the offences in July last year at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael was so concerned by the risk Kerr posed to the public, he sent the case to the High Court, which has greater sentencing powers.

Over four days in June 2018, Kerr had made contact with McFee claiming he was working for a film company and asked her to carry out the sickening abuse of children, including sitting and standing on them.

The creep was snared after intelligence about his activity on Facebook was shared with the Ministry of Defence.

In one message, he wrote: “Gives a new meaning to babysitting haha.”

Kerr was remanded in custody in April after judge Lord Harrower ordered a full risk assessment to be carried out and said he met the criteria to be given an order for lifelong restriction.

Reports not ready

Kerr appeared via videolink at the High Court in Airdrie but the hearing was told a defence report from a psychologist has not yet been prepared.

Kerr had met the woman who sent him seven videos of the child abuse on Facebook where he posed as a stuntman.

He paid her to stand on him under the guise of it being a stunt for a film.

He encouraged the woman to sit on the children in return for payment and gave her detailed instructions.

When the woman sent him the first of the videos he messaged her back: “Brilliant, he loves it by the look of it.”

During the videos the youngsters appeared to be laughing and giggling at the beginning of the footage but became distressed and were crying out.

Pair admitted sick video offences

Kerr admitted inciting the woman to assault the victims between June 17 and 21 in 2018.

He also admitted attempting to incite a second woman to carry out an assault by sitting or standing on a child in Elgin, Moray.

He further admitted making indecent images of children at the RAF bases between 2012 and 2018.

The case will next call in court in January.

In September 2020, McFee, of Barry, Angus, was spared a prison sentence and ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work, placed on an electronic tag for eight months with three years of supervision.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ruled the 28-year-old former nursery assistant was “naïve” and had been “exploited” by Kerr.