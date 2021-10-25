Monday court round-up — Petrol bomb and rehab failure

An error occurred. Please try again.

A fine way to start the week.

Petrol bomb

James Kerr threatened to petrol bomb his mother’s house in Lorimer Street, Bertha Park, Perth, during a drunken rampage last month.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “At around 10pm on September 18, the accused returned home intoxicated and angry.

“He was ranting and raving at the complainer.”

He threw furniture around and smashed a can of juice on the floor, spraying liquid over the walls and floor.

The 23-year-old, of Brora Court, Perth, pushed his mother into an armchair and continued to shout and swear.

Leaning on her, he said: “I’ll petrol bomb your house” and “I’ll do you in.”

His defence solicitor said Kerr was “heavily under the influence of alcohol”.

Kerr, who has a previous domestic conviction, was told to be of good behaviour for three months by Sheriff Euan Duthie, who deferred sentencing until January 19.

Terror trial

A Fife terror accused has told his trial how he spent his time drinking and researching far right material on the internet.

Sam Imrie, from Glenrothes, accused of plotting a terrorist attack in the town, was giving evidence on the ninth day of his trial in Edinburgh.

Rehab failure

A disqualified driver who completed the drink-driver’s rehabilitation programme to reduce his ban was caught at the wheel while still disqualified.

Gillespie Hook-MacDonald, 21, was found at a Perthshire garden centre car park in the black of night, months before his ban ended.

Hook-MacDonald, of Queens Road in Comrie, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance on January 11

He was first noted in the car park of Bennybeg Garden Centre on the A822 between Crieff and Muthill at 12.30am because of essential travel protocols in place at the time.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told Perth Sheriff as police entered the car park, Hook-MacDonald drove out in the car, which did not belong to him.

Defence solicitor Pauline Cullerton explained he and the passenger, whose car it was, had been out for something to eat and self-employed Hook-MacDonald had taken over driving duties.

“He accepts full responsibility,” she said.

“He regrets his actions.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie said it was “all the more disappointing” to see Hook-MacDonald re-offending after completing the rehabilitation course.

The sheriff added that should he reappear in the dock again, the consideration of custody would be “inevitable.”

As an alternative to imprisonment, Hook-MacDonald was banned for a further two years and instructed to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work.

Hook-MacDonald had initially been ordered off the road for a year in August 2020 after a court heard how he smashed into a tree while four times the legal alcohol limit.

Masseuse stabbed

Dundee man Marc Sleet stabbed a woman in the back after visiting her flat for a massage.

He told the sheriff court he reacted as he thought he was about to be robbed.

Kicked out at car

A Dundee man who kicked out at a car containing his ex-partner and an infant child is to be sentenced in December.

Ronald Haliburton, of St Boswell Terrace, kicked at and tried to block the car as the woman was attempting to drive away on July 17 2021.

The incident, which happened at Leonards Way, Dundee, saw Haliburton stand in front of the vehicle and attempt to open the car door in an aggressive manner.

Haliburton, 40, appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Paul Brown and pled guilty to a charge of abusive and threatening behaviour and domestic assault.

He also pled guilty to another incident involving his ex, on February 1 this year, when he pushed her on her body and threatened her father.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentencing until December for reports and Haliburton remains on bail.

Ice hockey assault

Former Dundee Stars ice hockey player Lukas Nielsen will return to Scotland in December to be sentenced after pleading guilty to assault. The Denmark-based player, blames the incident for his contract not being renewed in Dundee.

