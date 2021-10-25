Former Dundee ice hockey star admits assault outside city nightclub

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee ice hockey star left another man with a fractured jaw after an unprovoked attack outside a city nightclub.

Ex-Dundee Stars player Lukas Nielsen assaulted the man and a woman outside Underground, on South Tay Street, in the early hours of the morning.

Nielsen repeatedly punched Gabriel Mos and knocked him to the ground, leaving him with a fractured jaw, which required braces to hold it together.

The 26-year-old pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to carrying out the attacks on Mr Mos and Erin McGee in February 2019.

Celebrating win over Flyers

It was revealed how Nielsen had been on a night out to celebrate the Stars’ victory over local rivals Fife Flyers.

Nielsen, who has returned to live in Denmark, will return to Dundee to face sentencing later this year.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton told the court: “The complainers and a third witness became aware of the accused running up behind them and acting aggressively towards others.

“Erin McGee put herself between the accused and other parties.

“The accused pushed her to the ground and others challenged the accused about his behaviour.

“The accused then punched Gabriel Mos on the face.”

A struggle ensued between other witnesses before Nielsen, formerly of Hillcrest Road, Dundee, approached Mr Mos and punched him on the head, knocking him to the ground.

“Police arrived and found the complainer Mos lying on the ground surrounded by others,” Mr Burton added.

“He was conscious and talking. The complainer had a fractured left lower jaw.

“Temporary braces were needed in the mouth to hold it together while it healed.”

Contract not renewed

Nielsen pled guilty to repeatedly punching Mr Mos on the head, causing him to fall to the ground to his severe injury on South Tay Street at the junction with West Port.

He also admitted pushing Erin McGee on the body, causing her to fall to the ground.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “His behaviour was out of character.

“He is not a drinker but it had been a local derby between Dundee and Fife and the team had gone out after.

“There had been an earlier incident involving Mr Nielsen and his friend and his friend had been hurt.

“He rightly or wrongly assumed it was the complainer or other persons and went after them.

“His contract came up for renewal in April after this incident and it was not renewed – he suspects as a result of this behaviour.

“He does not blame the team for that decision.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Nielsen until December for social work reports to be obtained.

Nielsen had previously tried to have Monday’s court hearing delayed because he did not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 but could not afford to go into quarantine when he arrived in Scotland.