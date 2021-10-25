Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Dundee ice hockey star admits assault outside city nightclub

By Ciaran Shanks
October 25 2021, 5.43pm Updated: October 25 2021, 6.24pm
Lukas Nielsen pled guilty to assault

A Dundee ice hockey star left another man with a fractured jaw after an unprovoked attack outside a city nightclub.

Ex-Dundee Stars player Lukas Nielsen assaulted the man and a woman outside Underground, on South Tay Street, in the early hours of the morning.

Nielsen repeatedly punched Gabriel Mos and knocked him to the ground, leaving him with a fractured jaw, which required braces to hold it together.

The 26-year-old pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to carrying out the attacks on Mr Mos and Erin McGee in February 2019.

Celebrating win over Flyers

It was revealed how Nielsen had been on a night out to celebrate the Stars’ victory over local rivals Fife Flyers.

Nielsen, who has returned to live in Denmark, will return to Dundee to face sentencing later this year.

Lukas Nielsen.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton told the court: “The complainers and a third witness became aware of the accused running up behind them and acting aggressively towards others.

“Erin McGee put herself between the accused and other parties.

“The accused pushed her to the ground and others challenged the accused about his behaviour.

“The accused then punched Gabriel Mos on the face.”

The assault happened in South Tay Street, Dundee. Google Maps.

A struggle ensued between other witnesses before Nielsen, formerly of Hillcrest Road, Dundee, approached Mr Mos and punched him on the head, knocking him to the ground.

“Police arrived and found the complainer Mos lying on the ground surrounded by others,” Mr Burton added.

“He was conscious and talking. The complainer had a fractured left lower jaw.

“Temporary braces were needed in the mouth to hold it together while it healed.”

Contract not renewed

Nielsen pled guilty to repeatedly punching Mr Mos on the head, causing him to fall to the ground to his severe injury on South Tay Street at the junction with West Port.

He also admitted pushing Erin McGee on the body, causing her to fall to the ground.

Solicitor Mike Short said: “His behaviour was out of character.

“He is not a drinker but it had been a local derby between Dundee and Fife and the team had gone out after.

“There had been an earlier incident involving Mr Nielsen and his friend and his friend had been hurt.

“He rightly or wrongly assumed it was the complainer or other persons and went after them.

“His contract came up for renewal in April after this incident and it was not renewed – he suspects as a result of this behaviour.

“He does not blame the team for that decision.”

Lukas Nielsen in action for the Dundee Stars.
Nielsen in action for the Stars.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Nielsen until December for social work reports to be obtained.

Nielsen had previously tried to have Monday’s court hearing delayed because he did not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 but could not afford to go into quarantine when he arrived in Scotland.

