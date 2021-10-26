Tuesday court round-up — Boredom and ‘knocking c***s out’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Another day of delights.

Hammered

A man found with a hammer on a Fife street told police “it’s for knocking c***s out”.

Jason Aitken was searched by police after a member of the public alerted them.

The 32-year-old was found staggering around East March Street in Kirkcaldy on March 11 and officers believed he was under the influence of drugs.

Before searching him officers asked him if he had anything that would harm them and he admitted having the hammer, which was found in his trouser pocket.

He later told them: “I don’t know why I had it.

“People run about with knives these days and I’m not having that.

“It’s for knocking c***s out.”

Later the same day officers were called to a property in the town’s Dallas Drive after Aitken attacked a man.

Aitken and his girlfriend were having an argument in a common stairwell when a resident asked him to leave.

He responded by headbutting the man, causing his nose to bleed.

Solicitor Zander Flett told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Aitken had been under the influence of Valium at the time of the earlier incident.

Aitken, a prisoner at Perth, admitted assault and possessing an offensive weapon.

Sheriff Susan Duff jailed him for 13.5 months.

Thieving carer

A Fife carer has been found guilty of embezzling “a large amount of money” from the 83-year-old who employed her. Kathleen MacKay was found guilty by a majority of the jury after a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. The 68-year-old had originally been accused of illegally taking £48,000. She will be sentenced next month.

‘Are you bored?’

A brute attacked and screamed abusive remarks at his terrified girlfriend.

Bradley Scott, 27, grabbed the woman, pushed her on to a bathroom floor, struck her in the face and screamed “This is how you made me feel”.

Scott, of Hyndmarsh Avenue, Dundee, flew into a jealous rage at the woman on May 25.

He had previously been in a relationship with the victim for three years.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told Sheriff Gregor Murray in Dundee how Scott had been drinking before he subjected the woman to a vicious attack.

During Ms Allan’s retelling of the incident, Sheriff Murray reprimanded the man’s disinterested attitude in court, asking him: “Are you bored?

“Do you care about any of this? Start paying attention instead of looking around the court.”

Ms Allan told how Scott called the woman “a rat” and pushed her face into the bathroom floor.

The woman was eventually able to contact police and when officers cautioned and charged Scott, he replied “It’s not true”.

His defending solicitor stated that before carrying out the attack Scott had found out that the woman had begun a new relationship.

Sheriff Murray deferred sentencing until November for reports. Scott remains on bail.

Terror trial latest

Fife terror accused Sam Imrie was “steeped” in right wing ideology and revered mass murderers Andres Breivik and Brenton Tarrant, his trial was told. A jury is being asked to consider whether he plotted a terrorist attack in Glenrothes in 2019.

Scaling the heights

A woman used a ladder to gain entry to a flat before making off with items including an Amazon Fire Stick.

Ashley O’Neill took the ladder from a neighbouring property and gained access via an open bathroom window.

Among the items taken from the flat in Dundee’s Balgarthno Road on July 24 last year were £95 cash and some Nike trainers.

Solicitor Billy Watt, defending, said O’Neill had been staying at the property with a friend but was moving out after an argument and “took some things that didn’t belong to her.”

O’Neill, 35, a prisoner at Cornton Vale, admitted theft and being in possession of Etizolam tablets at Dundee police station.

Sheriff Susan Duff jailed her for a further six months.

