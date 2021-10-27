Lorry driver to stand trial over Fife police vehicle crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

A lorry driver is to stand trial accused of crashing into a police vehicle, sending it flying through the air and into a police officer.

Alan Robinson is said to have caused serious injury to PC Michael McKeever after failing to notice the vehicle in the middle of the lane on the A92 in Fife.

The police car was displaying blue lights at the time of the incident, which happened in February last year.

The 39-year-old, is alleged to have driven dangerously by failing to observe or react to the vehicle in the westbound carriageway between Cowdenbeath and Crossgates.

It is said he failed to react to PC Kenneth Fairfield – who was standing in the road and directing him to move into another lane – and struck the stationary police vehicle.

The charge states the vehicle was propelled through the air and down a verge, where PC McKeever and two women were standing, striking them and causing serious injury to the officer.

The two women were also said to have been injured.

Robinson of Myreside Crescent, Glasgow, will stand trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in January.