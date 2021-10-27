Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Lorry driver to stand trial over Fife police vehicle crash

By Kirsty McIntosh
October 27 2021, 11.00am
The police vehicle was left by the side of the A92 following the crash, which prosecutors claim was caused by Alan Robinson.

A lorry driver is to stand trial accused of crashing into a police vehicle, sending it flying through the air and into a police officer.

Alan Robinson is said to have caused serious injury to PC Michael McKeever after failing to notice the vehicle in the middle of the lane on the A92 in Fife.

The police car was displaying blue lights at the time of the incident, which happened in February last year.

The 39-year-old, is alleged to have driven dangerously by failing to observe or react to the vehicle in the westbound carriageway between Cowdenbeath and Crossgates.

A92 police van crash
The aftermath of the incident

It is said he failed to react to PC Kenneth Fairfield – who was standing in the road and directing him to move into another lane – and struck the stationary police vehicle.

The charge states the vehicle was propelled through the air and down a verge, where PC McKeever and two women were standing, striking them and causing serious injury to the officer.

The two women were also said to have been injured.

Robinson of Myreside Crescent, Glasgow, will stand trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in January.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]