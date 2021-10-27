Wednesday court round-up — Low winter sun

An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s been a busy day in the local courts.

Low winter sun

An 86-year-old driver knocked a three-year-old girl off her scooter after being blinded by low sun.

Kenneth Fraser drove through a red light before colliding with the child on Canongate, St Andrews, on February 22.

Points were placed on Fraser’s licence after he pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to careless driving.

The pensioner was originally charged with driving dangerously.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “The accused’s car approached the crossing and did not appear to be stopping.

“The witness tried to tell her child to move out of the way but the car continued through a red light before knocking the child off her scooter.

“The child was crying but not injured.

“The accused lowered his window and asked if the child was alright before driving away.”

Fraser was not present in court but a guilty plea was tendered on his behalf by solicitor Kevin Hampton.

He said: “Mr Fraser was doing a very low speed, about 10mph, when he was blinded by the sun.

“He believed the light was still green. It was clearly his fault, he accepts that and luckily the child was not injured.”

Mr Hampton said Fraser volunteers with an agency to drive patients to hospital appointments.

Fraser was fined £540 by Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC who also imposed seven penalty points on his driving licence.

Playpark ban

Perth pervert James Kettles had a package of measures imposed, including a ban on entering playparks, as a direct alternative to custody when he was sentenced. The 63-year-old had been found guilty of engaging in sick online sessions with a paedophile hunter decoy, who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Brick

A man was allegedly left permanently disfigured after being attacked with a brick in the Lochee area of Dundee.

Prosecutors allege 40-year-old Ronald Reilly was responsible for attacking the man on May 18 last year on Wellbank Lane.

Reilly allegedly pushed the man repeatedly before striking him on the head with a brick, causing him severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Separate charges allege Reilly, of Moncur Crescent, was found in possession of a brick and punched a second man on the head at an address on Ancrum Court.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, solicitor David Duncan tendered a plea of not guilty on Reilly’s behalf.

A trial at Perth Sheriff Court is due to be held in February.

Machete attack

Ben Kelbie from Arbroath attacked a man with a machete-type knife during an apparent drug deal-gone-wrong. He and co-accused Paige Sharp appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

‘Law-abiding’ dealer

A “law-abiding” Perth man who was coaxed into the Tayside drug trade has dodged a prison sentence.

Police recovered hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine when they raided John McArthur’s home in Morris Court.

Investigators also recovered £2,000 in cash.

The 36-year-old admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drug at the property and elsewhere on October 13, 2020.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said his client was not working at the time.

“A supposed friend offered him this as a way of making money.

“He has since cut all ties and has got himself back into employment.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard officers found 16 packets of cocaine, as well as cash in a rucksack and under the kitchen sink.

Sheriff William Wood told McArthur: “I am persuaded – just – to deal with this matter by a way other than a custodial sentence.

“This seems to be a one-off and you seem generally to be a law-abiding person.”

McArthur was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was also told to hand over £2,000 to the crown as part of a confiscation order.

Terror accused convicted

Fife white nationalist Sam Imrie was convicted of eight of the nine charges he faced during a 12-day trial. He was found guilty of plotting a terrorist act, as well as possessing extreme pornography and child abuse material. He will be sentenced next month.

Rape accused

George Ogilvie, 46, has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in Arbroath.

He is also alleged to have sexually assaulted the same woman in a different incident.

He made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ogilvie allegedly raped the woman at an address in the town on September 22.

On October 5, Ogilvie, of Kinnaird Street, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman by touching her indecently while she slept before performing a sex act in her presence.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC continued the case for further examination before releasing Ogilvie on bail.

In case you missed it…

Tuesday round-up – Hammer and knocking c***s out

Monday round-up – Petrol bomb and rehab failure

Friday round-up – Stop being a complete ned

Thursday round-up — Homophobic abuse and an ‘attack’ behind bars