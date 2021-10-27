Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth dad who sneezed into hands and waved them at police avoids jail for coronavirus scare

By Jamie Buchan
October 27 2021, 4.27pm
Albert McCafferty at Perth Sheriff Court

A Perth dad who sparked a Covid-19 alert when he sneezed into his hands and waved them at police has avoided jail.

Albert McCafferty, a father-of-six, became hostile towards officers when they turned up at his home at the start of the pandemic.

He lost his temper when investigators began touching items belonging to his partner.

Constables called for back-up when the 38-year-old came towards them with mucus-covered palms and told them: “I have the coronavirus.”

Brora Court, Perth

McCafferty, who was restrained on the ground and arrested, admitted at Perth Sheriff Court behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his home on April 19.

He further admitted struggling violently with the two officers and attempting to break free as they handcuffed him.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “I’m not going to send you to prison.

Albert McCafferty leaves Perth Sheriff Court

“However, you can’t do this to police officers when they come to your door.

“You just have to let them go about their business.”

Sheriff Wood added: “This was an extreme reaction.

“It is not surprising that they responded in the way that they did.

“I accept that there were increased tensions at the time because of the pandemic.”

McCafferty was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 12 months.

Blew his nose into his hands

The offence happened at McCafferty’s home in Brora Court, fiscal depute Alistair McDermid previously told the court.

“Police officers Jamie Arthur and Danielle Melville went there on April 19 last year, to carry out enquiries in respect of another matter.

“The accused allowed them in but then became hostile towards the officers.

“He blew his nose into his bare hands.

“There was mucus on his hands.

“He waved them in the faces of both constables and stated: ‘I have the coronavirus’.

“He was told to stop but he continued to move towards the officers.

“They took hold of the accused, having informed him he was under arrest.

“He resisted the application of handcuffs and struggled with his arms and legs.

“Additional officers attended and the accused was restrained.”

Lockdown blues

Solicitor Linda Clark said lockdown had taken its toll on her client.

“Being stuck indoors has had a significant impact on his mental health,” she said.

“He had a real fear of contracting the virus.”

