Perth dad who sneezed into hands and waved them at police avoids jail for coronavirus scare

A Perth dad who sparked a Covid-19 alert when he sneezed into his hands and waved them at police has avoided jail.

Albert McCafferty, a father-of-six, became hostile towards officers when they turned up at his home at the start of the pandemic.

He lost his temper when investigators began touching items belonging to his partner.

Constables called for back-up when the 38-year-old came towards them with mucus-covered palms and told them: “I have the coronavirus.”

McCafferty, who was restrained on the ground and arrested, admitted at Perth Sheriff Court behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his home on April 19.

He further admitted struggling violently with the two officers and attempting to break free as they handcuffed him.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “I’m not going to send you to prison.

“However, you can’t do this to police officers when they come to your door.

“You just have to let them go about their business.”

Sheriff Wood added: “This was an extreme reaction.

“It is not surprising that they responded in the way that they did.

“I accept that there were increased tensions at the time because of the pandemic.”

McCafferty was ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 12 months.

Blew his nose into his hands

The offence happened at McCafferty’s home in Brora Court, fiscal depute Alistair McDermid previously told the court.

“Police officers Jamie Arthur and Danielle Melville went there on April 19 last year, to carry out enquiries in respect of another matter.

“The accused allowed them in but then became hostile towards the officers.

“He blew his nose into his bare hands.

“There was mucus on his hands.

“He waved them in the faces of both constables and stated: ‘I have the coronavirus’.

“He was told to stop but he continued to move towards the officers.

“They took hold of the accused, having informed him he was under arrest.

“He resisted the application of handcuffs and struggled with his arms and legs.

“Additional officers attended and the accused was restrained.”

Lockdown blues

Solicitor Linda Clark said lockdown had taken its toll on her client.

“Being stuck indoors has had a significant impact on his mental health,” she said.

“He had a real fear of contracting the virus.”