Drug-addled teenager tried to enter Dundee student’s room clutching kitchen knife and pan

An error occurred. Please try again.

A drug-addled teenager, carrying a knife and a pot, tried to enter the bedroom of a terrified Dundee student.

Heavy breathing Harry Inglis, 19, pled guilty to attempting to enter the woman’s bedroom, while possessing a knife.

Fiscal depute Duncan Mackenzie gave Dundee Sheriff Court details of the night of February 1, when the woman heard suspicious noises outside her student bedroom.

“At around 12.50 in the morning, the witness heard a rattling sound outside her room.

“Her first thought was that someone was trying to enter her room.”

Strange behaviour

She opened her door halfway and saw Inglis standing there.

He did not reply when she asked what he was doing.

Mr Mackenzie said: “She was concerned for the accused, she observed him sweaty and breathless.”

“She then asked him again: ‘What are you doing?’ to which he replied: ‘What are you doing?’”

The woman described Inglis holding a kitchen knife in his right hand and a kitchen pot in his left, held at chest level.

Inglis took a step forward, at which point the student firmly closed and locked the door and shouted to Inglis she was calling the police.

“She heard the accused leave the hallway, she was fearful to leave her room,” said Mr Mackenzie.

Still holding the knife when police arrived

The woman called the police, who arrived at around ten to one and traced Inglis on Guthrie Street nearby.

He was still holding the knife and pot.

Inglis, of Lochee Road, Dundee, pled to guilty to attempting to enter the woman’s bedroom at The Hub, Hawkhill, Dundee.

Defending solicitor Stuart Hamilton informed Sheriff John Rafferty his client had recently taken an illicit combination of amphetamine and Xanax, which led to his “strange behaviour.”

Mr Hamilton told the court Inglis and the woman “were not know to each other” and that he had “genuine remorse” over the incident.

Sheriff Rafferty noted Inglis’s lack of previous convictions and imposed 100 hours of unpaid work.