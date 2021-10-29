Boyfriend of Dundee sex worker jailed after robbing client

An error occurred. Please try again.

The boyfriend of a Dundee sex worker has been jailed after he robbed one of her clients.

David Donald, 40, was jailed for storming into the man’s home in the city and demanding he transfer him money.

A court previously heard how Donald’s girlfriend, 35-year-old Jennifer Whyte, stole the man’s BMW after he changed his mind about paying for her services.

Whyte was given money for a taxi home by the man, who had previously hired her as an escort.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Donald later attended with his face concealed and holding one hand behind his back.

However, the crook provided the man with his name after forcing him to transfer £50 into his bank account.

Robbed man and stole car

Prosecutor Gavin Burton previously told how Whyte had set-up an online profile advertising that she was “sexy, friendly” and offered “the best girlfriend experience ever.”

“The complainer contacted the accused Whyte and she agreed to provide sexual services.

“The complainer was under the influence of alcohol, fell asleep and was woken up by the buzzer.

“He allowed the accused Whyte in and said he had no money and had changed his mind.”

Whyte, of Clepington Road, then left with £15 given to her by the man to cover her taxi fare but he did not lock the door behind him.

Hooded and scarf-clad Donald, also of Clepington Road, then appeared and asked the man for money.

When he said he did not have any money in his wallet, Donald said: “You must have money – you’ve got a BMW,” while pointing to his car keys in the kitchen.

Donald told the man his name as he transferred £50 to him.

The pair left but the man later realised his car had been stolen.

Whyte’s DNA was found on the handbrake and the steering wheel.

Sentencing

Whyte pled guilty to stealing the car while Donald admitted robbing the man of money.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, for Donald, said his client was under the influence at the time of the incident but has taken steps to address his addiction issues.

Sheriff Paul Brown, however, believed there was no alternative to a custodial sentence and jailed Donald for 13 months.

“You robbed the complainer in his own home,” the sheriff said.

“Your intoxication was a factor and I note the steps you have taken but nonetheless the gravity of the offence is such that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Whyte’s solicitor, Carolyn Leckie, told the court how her client was struggling to cope with a number of personal difficulties.

Sheriff Brown placed Whyte on a high-tariff structured deferred sentence.