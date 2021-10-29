Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boyfriend of Dundee sex worker jailed after robbing client

By Ciaran Shanks
October 29 2021, 12.25pm Updated: October 29 2021, 12.33pm
Donald and Whyte stole the man's BMW in Dundee.

The boyfriend of a Dundee sex worker has been jailed after he robbed one of her clients.

David Donald, 40, was jailed for storming into the man’s home in the city and demanding he transfer him money.

A court previously heard how Donald’s girlfriend, 35-year-old Jennifer Whyte, stole the man’s BMW after he changed his mind about paying for her services.

David Donald at Dundee Sheriff Court
David Donald was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court (picture by Gordon Currie)

Whyte was given money for a taxi home by the man, who had previously hired her as an escort.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Donald later attended with his face concealed and holding one hand behind his back.

However, the crook provided the man with his name after forcing him to transfer £50 into his bank account.

Robbed man and stole car

Prosecutor Gavin Burton previously told how Whyte had set-up an online profile advertising that she was “sexy, friendly” and offered “the best girlfriend experience ever.”

“The complainer contacted the accused Whyte and she agreed to provide sexual services.

“The complainer was under the influence of alcohol, fell asleep and was woken up by the buzzer.

“He allowed the accused Whyte in and said he had no money and had changed his mind.”

Jennifer Whyte at Dundee Sheriff Court
Jennifer Whyte

Whyte, of Clepington Road, then left with £15 given to her by the man to cover her taxi fare but he did not lock the door behind him.

Hooded and scarf-clad Donald, also of Clepington Road, then appeared and asked the man for money.

When he said he did not have any money in his wallet, Donald said: “You must have money – you’ve got a BMW,” while pointing to his car keys in the kitchen.

Donald told the man his name as he transferred £50 to him.

The pair left but the man later realised his car had been stolen.

Whyte’s DNA was found on the handbrake and the steering wheel.

Sentencing

Whyte pled guilty to stealing the car while Donald admitted robbing the man of money.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, for Donald, said his client was under the influence at the time of the incident but has taken steps to address his addiction issues.

The outside of Dundee Sheriff Court.
The pair previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Paul Brown, however, believed there was no alternative to a custodial sentence and jailed Donald for 13 months.

“You robbed the complainer in his own home,” the sheriff said.

“Your intoxication was a factor and I note the steps you have taken but nonetheless the gravity of the offence is such that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Whyte’s solicitor, Carolyn Leckie, told the court how her client was struggling to cope with a number of personal difficulties.

Sheriff Brown placed Whyte on a high-tariff structured deferred sentence.

