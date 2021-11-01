Fife caller gave fake ‘punk name’ during repeat hoax 999 alerts

An error occurred. Please try again.

A hoax 999 caller gave police staff his “punk name” before telling them “force be with you”.

Edward Anderson used the pseudonym “Ed Rigsaw” in the nuisance calls to the police service.

The 59-year-old also bemoaned lack of police action in relation to perceived offences against him.

‘Force be with you’

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Anderson had made two separate calls.

He said: “Witness Young and King are both employed by Police Scotland as call handlers.

“They were on duty when they received 999 calls from the accused.

“In the call to witness King the accused stated his name was Ed Rigsaw and said ‘that’s my punk name’.

“Thereafter he said ‘why do you keep sending police round my house? F***ing send round filthy b****ds’.

“He spoke about having knives taken off him then said ‘Animals. Animals. Force be with you, f***ers.’”

‘As much use as an ashtray on a motorbike’

Mr Piskorz said the second call had been made to witness Young.

He said: “He stated the police are quick enough to lift him, that they are never away from his door when they want to annoy him but when there’s anything happening to him they are never there.

“The handler asked the accused whether there was anything happening and he responded ‘the police are as much use as an ashtray on a motorbike’.”

Mr Piskorz said the call was ended and when police visited Anderson he told them: “You are being totally unreasonable”.

Solicitor Peter Robertson, defending, said: “He has longstanding emotional issues which require to be addressed and issues regarding alcohol abuse.

“He’s been quite a lonely figure throughout his life.

“He’s someone to feel sorry for when you hear about his background.”

He did not elaborate on Mr Anderson’s background but said his client was remorseful for his actions.

The charges and disposal

Anderson, of Priory Square, Kincardine admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly calling 999 and shouting, swearing and making threats of violence on October 9, 2020.

Sheriff Charles Macnair told Anderson his hoax calls may have prevented genuine emergencies from getting attention.

He placed him on an 18-month supervision order.