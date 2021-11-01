Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife caller gave fake ‘punk name’ during repeat hoax 999 alerts

By Kirsty McIntosh
November 1 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 1 2021, 8.37am
Edward Anderson.

A hoax 999 caller gave police staff his “punk name” before telling them “force be with you”.

Edward Anderson used the pseudonym “Ed Rigsaw” in the nuisance calls to the police service.

The 59-year-old also bemoaned lack of police action in relation to perceived offences against him.

‘Force be with you’

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told Dunfermline Sheriff Court Anderson had made two separate calls.

He said: “Witness Young and King are both employed by Police Scotland as call handlers.

“They were on duty when they received 999 calls from the accused.

“In the call to witness King the accused stated his name was Ed Rigsaw and said ‘that’s my punk name’.

“Thereafter he said ‘why do you keep sending police round my house? F***ing send round filthy b****ds’.

“He spoke about having knives taken off him then said ‘Animals. Animals. Force be with you, f***ers.’”

‘As much use as an ashtray on a motorbike’

Mr Piskorz said the second call had been made to witness Young.

He said: “He stated the police are quick enough to lift him, that they are never away from his door when they want to annoy him but when there’s anything happening to him they are never there.

“The handler asked the accused whether there was anything happening and he responded ‘the police are as much use as an ashtray on a motorbike’.”

Mr Piskorz said the call was ended and when police visited Anderson he told them: “You are being totally unreasonable”.

Solicitor Peter Robertson, defending, said: “He has longstanding emotional issues which require to be addressed and issues regarding alcohol abuse.

“He’s been quite a lonely figure throughout his life.

“He’s someone to feel sorry for when you hear about his background.”

He did not elaborate on Mr Anderson’s background but said his client was remorseful for his actions.

The charges and disposal

Anderson, of Priory Square, Kincardine admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly calling 999 and shouting, swearing and making threats of violence on October 9, 2020.

Sheriff Charles Macnair told Anderson his hoax calls may have prevented genuine emergencies from getting attention.

He placed him on an 18-month supervision order.

