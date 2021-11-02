Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teen admits ‘I was being a f***y’ after Dunfermline roundabout crash

By Kirsty McIntosh
November 2 2021, 7.00am Updated: November 2 2021, 9.33am
Austin Goldie drove over the roundabout in Dunfermline

A teenage motorist told police “I was being a fanny” after crashing his car on a Fife roundabout.

Austin Goldie had been unable to resist taking an Audi A3 for a spin, despite not having passed his test.

He lost control of the vehicle in Dunfermline’s Sanderling Way and ploughed into the roundabout.

He then tried to manoeuvre over the top of it, drove across and round it the wrong way.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, the 19-year-old was told it was only by “good grace” no other vehicles had been involved in the accident.

Lost control

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told the court the incident happened at around 6.45pm.

He said: “The accused was driving a black Audi A3 towards Sanderling Way.

“He lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lamp post on the roundabout.

“He was observed trying to manoeuvre off the roundabout but due to being on grass he then drove over the roundabout and drove round it the wrong way at speed.

“It was noted that the vehicle was missing its front bumper.”

Police were contacted and when spoken to, Goldie told them: “I was just in my car with my pal, he’s not even old enough to drive.

“I was being a fanny and I tried to overtake a car and lost control.”

‘Panicked’

Solicitor Zander Flett, defending, said Goldie had “panicked” after ending up on the roundabout.

He said: “He bought the vehicle at some point with a view to driving it legally and learning to drive in it.

“Unfortunately temptation to take the vehicle out is one he couldn’t resist.”

Goldie, of Skibo Avenue, Glenrothes, had previously admitted dangerous driving on March 20.

Sheriff Charles Macnair told him: “You had no business driving in the first place.

“You drove dangerously and its only by the grace of good fortune that no-one was there to be affected by your driving.”

He fined him £1,000 and banned him from the roads for 16 months.

He also ordered him to sit the extended driving test.

