Teen admits ‘I was being a f***y’ after Dunfermline roundabout crash

A teenage motorist told police “I was being a fanny” after crashing his car on a Fife roundabout.

Austin Goldie had been unable to resist taking an Audi A3 for a spin, despite not having passed his test.

He lost control of the vehicle in Dunfermline’s Sanderling Way and ploughed into the roundabout.

He then tried to manoeuvre over the top of it, drove across and round it the wrong way.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, the 19-year-old was told it was only by “good grace” no other vehicles had been involved in the accident.

Lost control

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz told the court the incident happened at around 6.45pm.

He said: “The accused was driving a black Audi A3 towards Sanderling Way.

“He lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lamp post on the roundabout.

“He was observed trying to manoeuvre off the roundabout but due to being on grass he then drove over the roundabout and drove round it the wrong way at speed.

“It was noted that the vehicle was missing its front bumper.”

Police were contacted and when spoken to, Goldie told them: “I was just in my car with my pal, he’s not even old enough to drive.

“I was being a fanny and I tried to overtake a car and lost control.”

‘Panicked’

Solicitor Zander Flett, defending, said Goldie had “panicked” after ending up on the roundabout.

He said: “He bought the vehicle at some point with a view to driving it legally and learning to drive in it.

“Unfortunately temptation to take the vehicle out is one he couldn’t resist.”

Goldie, of Skibo Avenue, Glenrothes, had previously admitted dangerous driving on March 20.

Sheriff Charles Macnair told him: “You had no business driving in the first place.

“You drove dangerously and its only by the grace of good fortune that no-one was there to be affected by your driving.”

He fined him £1,000 and banned him from the roads for 16 months.

He also ordered him to sit the extended driving test.