Monday court round-up — Crash apology and stairs tumble

The first court round-up of the week.

Sorry for crash

An 86-year-old driver was left “severely injured” after a fellow motorist failed to give way at a junction and smashed into her car.

Mary Reilly was driving on the A923 Lochee Road, Dundee, before Joanna Begg, 24, collided with her car.

Begg admitted driving carelessly on the road, at the junction with Cleghorn Street, on May 6.

In a letter submitted to Dundee Sheriff Court, Begg wrote: “I am very sorry for what happened and I hope she makes a full recovery.”

Begg, of Brown Constable Street, pled guilty to failing to give way at the junction, driving into the opposing carriageway and into the path of Mrs Reilly’s car.

Both vehicles were damaged as a result with Mrs Reilly suffering “severe injury”.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on Begg until later this month for her to appear in court.

Spy-cam pervert

Tesco delivery driver Carl Fisher was placed on the Sex Offenders Register after being found guilty of placing a spy camera in a bathroom where he knew a woman would be showering. The pervert placed the camera – with a piece of black tape covering the recording light – under a pile of clothes, where is was found by his intended victim.

Stairs tumble

A police officer was injured while arresting a struggling suspect in Perth.

PC Euan McDonald toppled down a flight of stairs while handcuffed to Christopher Gettler.

Gettler, who has a history of violence, tried to headbutt the officer as he was being led out of a property in the city’s Darnhall Drive in December 2019.

Perth Sheriff Court heard when PC McDonald tried to avoid being struck, he and Gettler lost their footing and plunged downstairs.

Gettler, 31, was cut when he smacked his head on a concrete step.

PC McDonald suffered scratches to his elbows and knees.

Gettler, of Glover Street, admitted assaulting the police officer to his injury.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall told the court that officers had attended at the property at around midnight.

Gettler, who was found hiding under a bed, was arrested for historic matters.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “He was under the influence of alcohol and his little recollection.

“He remembers waking up in the police van covered in blood.”

Sheriff William Wood jailed Gettler for 21 weeks.

He told Gettler: “Your record means that custody is an inevitability.”

999 hoaxer

Hoax 999 caller Edward Anderson has been placed under a supervision order. The 59-year-old’s bizarre behaviour included telling operators his “punk name” and claiming police “are as much use as an ashtray on a motorbike.”

Monifieth drink-driver

An offshore worker who was caught behind the wheel more than four times over the limit has been banned for three years.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown also fined Robbie Glancy £890 after the 32-year-old was caught behind the wheel, drunk, outside his Monifieth home.

Officers stopped Glancy on Rattray Street on September 3 where he gave a reading of 94 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Glancy had sold the vehicle since pleading guilty.

Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “If you end up with another drink-driving offence, you’re likely to end up in custody.”

