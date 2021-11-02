Tuesday court round-up — Delivery drink-driver and driving ‘f***y’

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Tuesday court round-up

Delivery drink-driver

A delivery driver has been banned from the road after admitting drink-driving in Glenrothes.

Radu Amariei pled guilty to driving through the Fife town while almost double the limit.

Shortly after midnight on October 12, police were drawn to Amariei’s black Volkswagen Passat.

Officers watched the 30-year-old make a questionable manoeuvre and then run a red light.

They pulled him over and he admitted having drunk two bottles of Budweiser and a glass of wine at a party earlier in the evening.

Amariei, of Dunbar Court, Glenrothes, returned a breathalyser reading of 42 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Representing himself in court, he told Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith: “I will never do that again.”

He explained he had been picking his girlfriend up from the party.

Sheriff Niven-Smith fined Amariei £520 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

‘Fanny’

A teenage river from Fife told police he was “being a fanny” after driving over a roundabout in Dunfermline. Austin Goldie, 19, from Glenrothes, did not have a licence when he lost control of his car in March.

Child assaults

An electrician who attacked two children is at risk of being jailed.

Kevin Scott, 47, also admitted assaulting a woman following a night out in Dundee.

Reports have been ordered after Scott pled guilty to the assaults at the city’s sheriff court.

He admitted seizing a boy by the head and body, pushing him on the body, pinning him to a couch, placing his hands on his body and restricting his breathing last year.

In 2019, he assaulted a girl by seizing her body, pushing her, pinning her against a worktop, placing his hand on her neck and restricting her breathing.

The same girl was pushed to the ground by Scott before being sat on on an occasion last year.

Scott, of Ballumbie Drive, Dundee, also grabbed a woman by the throat on a street in Dundee before pushing her against a shop window.

The offence, between June 2006 and October 2011, came to light during the police investigation into Scott’s attacks on the children.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until December for social work reports to be continued.

His bail order was allowed to continue.

Cocaine-fuelled play-fight

Graeme McBrearty was jailed for 16 months after gouging a police officer’s eye. The 56-year-old had been arrested for punching his friends, with whom he had been taking cocaine, after a play-fight turned violent in a city multi.

Blaze threat

An Arbroath man who tried to burn down his own flat before hurling racist abuse at police has had his sentence deferred until December for psychiatric assessment.

Gary Smith pled guilty last month to attempting to burn down his flat at Glenogil Drive, and racially abusing police officers.

On May 18, 2020, Smith doused the flat with patrol and said he would set it ablaze.

A friend intervened and called the emergency services for help.

While being held in Dundee police headquarters, Smith went on a racist tirade towards police officers.

The 57-year-old appeared for sentencing and Dundee Sheriff Court heard his mental health is improving .

Sheriff Paul Brown described the case as “crying out for a psychiatric report.”

Benefits claim

A woman has been accused of falsely claiming more than £67,000 worth of benefits.

Annette Bond allegedly failed to inform the Department for Work and Pensions about significant improvements to her health.

It is alleged the 47-year-old failed to inform the department about the change of circumstances which affected her entitlement to disability living allowance enhanced care and enhanced mobility payments.

Bond, of Shielhill Park, Perth, is said to have failed to disclose she was significantly healthier than she had initially declared.

Prosecutors say Bond received £67,062.50 of benefits to which she was not entitled between April 1, 2009 and November 27, 2018.

Bond was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court and Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a further first diet for January.

In case you missed it…

Monday round-up — Crash apology and stairs tumble

Friday round-up — Helping the sheriff and benefit fraud

Thursday round-up — Cinema solution and weighty charges

Wednesday round-up – Low winter sun