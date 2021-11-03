Asylum-seeking drug mule caught with nearly £5,000 of deadly crack cocaine in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A desperate asylum seeker was caught with almost £5,000 worth of crack cocaine on the day he arrived in Dundee.

Evans Emeubie accepted an offer to deliver a bag containing the Class A drug to the city last year after struggling to pay for food.

However, the 25-year-old was snared by officers at an address on Brown Constable Pend following a tip-off from a neighbour.

Emeubie was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Struggled during asylum process

The court heard how Nigerian national Emeubie had been struggling to provide for himself while seeking asylum.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “You have shown remorse for this, you are a first offender, you are assessed as being a low risk of re-offending.

“However, I have to take into account the amount of drugs.

“It’s a Class A drug and I have to take into account the effect of drug dealing in this community and particularly being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.”

Crack found in holdall

The court was previously told how Emeubie, of Wolverhampton, attended the home of drug user, Gary Murdoch.

Murdoch, 35, allowed police entry to his flat following concerns raised by his neighbour.

“At the time of the offence, the accused Murdoch was allowing the accused Emuebie to stay at his property as a friend of a friend,” prosecutor Gavin Burton said.

Officers attended and Gary Murdoch allowed them access.

Mr Burton said: “The accused Emuebie was in the living room on a sofa by the kitchen and a black Adidas holdall was next to where he was seated.

“The accused Emuebie was escorted into the kitchen.

“He moved to take the holdall but was told to leave it, to which he agreed.”

Following an initial search, bags and wraps of crack cocaine were discovered as well as scales, mobile phones and SIM cards.

Mr Burton said the crack cocaine weighed a total of 44.88g with a maximum potential street value of £4,480.

Emeubie pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine on September 25, 2020.

Appeal for community-based disposal

Defence solicitor David Sinclair said Emeubie had taken steps to turn his life around following his arrest last year.

He told the court: “Mr Emeubie told the author of the social work report that he was not aware of the contents of the bag and I would submit that he was wilfully blind.

“He has entered into a world which he was not familiar.

“Having taken a step in, he has taken a huge step back.

“He has seen enough, done enough, to know that this is not the life for him.

“He is awaiting the result of a settled status application.

“His prospects would be much more promising were a community-based disposal imposed.”

Emeubie was sentenced to 18 months in prison.