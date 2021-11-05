Fife man who sent 500 texts to ex-partner blamed phone app

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Methil man who bombarded his ex-partner with 500 text messages in just 12 days blamed a speech-to-text function on his phone.

Cameron Whitley’s lawyer said he used the gadget to combat his dyslexia.

However, the 27-year-old also called the woman 111 times, leaving multiple voicemails.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the woman had been in a five-year relationship with Whitley but the pair had separated.

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz said: “The relationship ended approximately eight or nine weeks ago and the complainer moved out.

“She began a friendly relationship with another male and the accused began contacting her excessively.”

Victim thought she was being watched

Between October 9 and 21 she received more than 500 messages from Whitley’s mobile phone.

Mr Piskorz said the messages related to the couple’s daughter as well as the woman’s relationship with the other man.

Whitley also threatened to report the woman to social workers and commented on her buying wine at a shop, leading her to believe she was being watched.

She asked him to stop contacting her but he ignored the request.

Mr Piskorz said Whitley also made 111 calls to her phone, with 86 of those going unanswered.

Dyslexia blamed for offences

Solicitor Martin Maguire, defending, said there is no prospect of the couple resuming a relationship.

He said: “It came to his attention that she was friendly with someone who was in and out of prison and that’s why he was concerned.”

He said due to his dyslexia, Whitley used a voice-to-text app to write his text messages, but this caused the texts to be sent a paragraph at a time, making them more excessive than they would otherwise have seemed.

Whitley, of Sycamore Avenue, Methil, admitted engaging in a course of conduct that caused the woman alarm at an address in Buckhaven between October 9 and 21.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentence until February for Whitley to be of good behaviour.