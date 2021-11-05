Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife man who sent 500 texts to ex-partner blamed phone app

By Kirsty McIntosh
November 5 2021, 11.00am Updated: November 5 2021, 11.38am
Whitley sent more than 500 text messages in 12 days.

A Methil man who bombarded his ex-partner with 500 text messages in just 12 days blamed a speech-to-text function on his phone.

Cameron Whitley’s lawyer said he used the gadget to combat his dyslexia.

However, the 27-year-old also called the woman 111 times, leaving multiple voicemails.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the woman had been in a five-year relationship with Whitley but the pair had separated.

Fiscal depute Mat Piskorz said: “The relationship ended approximately eight or nine weeks ago and the complainer moved out.

“She began a friendly relationship with another male and the accused began contacting her excessively.”

Victim thought she was being watched

Between October 9 and 21 she received more than 500 messages from Whitley’s mobile phone.

Mr Piskorz said the messages related to the couple’s daughter as well as the woman’s relationship with the other man.

Whitley also threatened to report the woman to social workers and commented on her buying wine at a shop, leading her to believe she was being watched.

She asked him to stop contacting her but he ignored the request.

Mr Piskorz said Whitley also made 111 calls to her phone, with 86 of those going unanswered.

Dyslexia blamed for offences

Solicitor Martin Maguire, defending, said there is no prospect of the couple resuming a relationship.

He said: “It came to his attention that she was friendly with someone who was in and out of prison and that’s why he was concerned.”

He said due to his dyslexia, Whitley used a voice-to-text app to write his text messages, but this caused the texts to be sent a paragraph at a time, making them more excessive than they would otherwise have seemed.

Whitley, of Sycamore Avenue, Methil, admitted engaging in a course of conduct that caused the woman alarm at an address in Buckhaven between October 9 and 21.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentence until February for Whitley to be of good behaviour.

