Pitlochry Golf Club raider could be jailed after admitting trio of break-ins

A man has admitted breaking into Pitlochry Golf Club three times in as many weeks and raiding its coffers.

David Kearney – representing himself – admitted unlawfully entering the popular golf club’s clubhouse on October 3, 11 and 25.

The 46-year-old, of Lagreach Brae – less than a mile from the club – also helped himself to money stored inside the premises.

On his first visit to the club, Kearney disappeared with £100 in cash.

Just over a week later when he returned, Kearney made off with £373.50.

On his third and final break-in, Kearney was unable pocket anymore club funds.

He admitted at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday, however, that it had been his intention to steal.

Court papers say that at the time of his third break-in, the clubhouse was occupied by owner Greg Carruthers.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentencing Kearney until December 1.

He told Kearney he was concerned his course of conduct might land him in prison.

The sheriff ordered for a social work report to be prepared before the sentencing date.