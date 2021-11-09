Tuesday court round-up — Police chase and trafficking charges

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Tuesday court round-up.

Fighter-turned-actor ‘police chase’

A bare-knuckle fighter-turned-actor allegedly drove into a closed lane and into the path of workers during a high-speed police chase across Dundee.

Derek Heggie allegedly drove at excessive speeds, collided with traffic cones and caused two workers to take evasive action while he was being pursued by police on Forfar Road, Kingsway East, Douglas Road, Drumgeith Road, Baldovie Road and the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath, near Muirdrum.

Police are now seking the 37-year-old after a warrant was issued for his arrest at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that on March 15, Heggie drove dangerously by driving at excessive speeds, failing to comply with lane markings, crossing into the opposing carriageway and driving through a red light.

While on the Kingsway, Heggie allegedly accelerated harshly causing the tyres to lose traction before driving at excessive speeds, causing other road users to take evasive action.

Prosecutors say he drove erratically, overtook another road user when it was unsafe to do so and entered a closed lane on the A92 while work was being carried out.

Heggie, of Union Street, Montrose, allegedly collided with cones and drove towards two men causing them to take evasive action.

Court papers allege Heggie struck a set of traffic lights causing damage, as well as driving without insurance and failing to stop for police.

A former bare-knuckle boxing champion, Heggie is also known for acting roles in the 2019 crime drama The Corrupted and the Sky One police series Bulletproof.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael granted a warrant for his arrest.

Pressure from Birmingham

Dylan Scott from Dundee said he had “succumbed to pressure… from certain individuals” in Birmingham to get involved in the drug trade. He was caught with £26,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in his city flat and has been jailed.

Baking Bad

A woman whose half-baked attempt at cannabis brownies ended in a hospital trip has been spared any court punishment.

Elena Ravizza, 25, previously admitted lacing chocolate treats with the Class B drug during a getaway with pals at a holiday home in Balmerino.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Ravizza was caught after ambulance staff notified the police.

Italian national Ravizza and her friends were found to have irregular pulse rates after scoffing the brownies.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The attendees had agreed to take part in baking and consuming of brownies.

“It is unknown how much cannabis was used.

“A short time after consuming them, the accused and the group became ill and had to contact the ambulance service.

“Paramedics attended and noted they had irregular pulse rates and were taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police were contacted and Ravizza, of Tassie Street, Glasgow, admitted responsibility for providing the cannabis.

In August, Ravizza pled guilty to possession of cannabis at Abbey Farm Steadings, Balmerino, in July last year.

She was ordered to be of good behaviour and during her return to the dock on Tuesday, solicitor John Boyle confirmed Ravizza had not come to the attention of police.

Ravizza was admonished by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Prison death inquiry

Deyan Nikolov, who “fixed” the murder of Fife businessman Toby Siddique died with a fatal level of cocaine in his system at Glenochil Prison, an inquiry was told. The fatal accident inquiry at Alloa Sheriff Court heard police had not managed to find the source of the drug.

Trafficking charge

A couple have appeared in court accused of trafficking and exploiting a woman for prostitution.

Cameron Wilson, 26, and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet, 37, allegedly collected the woman from Edinburgh Airport before taking her to multiple addresses across the country.

Court documents allege the offence was committed between November 3, 2019 and May 31 last year at an address on Lochee Road, Dundee.

Wilson and Wanitthanawet, both of the city’s Gardner Street, are accused of taking “relevant action” in exploiting the woman by collecting her from the airport and taking her to addresses in Scotland for the purposes of prostitution.

This was allegedly with a view to her being exploited in a way which showed she was aiding, abetting or compelling prostitution.

The offence was allegedly aggravated by a connection to serious organised crime.

Wilson faces a separate charge of concealing criminal property between December 16, 2019 and August 7, 2020 by depositing £55,480 into a bank account.

Wilson and Wanitthanawet made no plea when they appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The case was continued for further examination by Sheriff John Rafferty, who released both on bail.

Faces losing job

Ambulance technician Jennifer Hobson faces losing her job after refusing to give police a blood sample after crashing her car in Fife. The 39-year-old from Lochgelly had tested positive for cocaine by the roadside but refused to co-operate with a further test in hospital.

