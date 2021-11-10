Wednesday court round-up — Sock fetish and kebab blaze drugs

An error occurred. Please try again.

The midweek court round-up.

Holding drugs

A Burntisland man found with thousands of pounds worth of drugs in his home was minding them for another person.

David Grubb had 26,091 Etizolam tablets – with a total value of £5,000 – and more than half a kilo of cannabis, worth around £7,000 – up to £11,200 if divided into smaller deals – in the Bendameer Road property last summer.

Police raided the 62-year-old’s home in the early evening of July 22.

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay had previously told the court police arrived at the property at around 8.10pm.

Grubb told them: “There are drugs in the kitchen.

“They’re all mine. Nothing to do with my son.”

He explained he took three ounces each of cannabis and Valium per day and there was both drugs on the premises.

Solicitor Martin Maguire told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “He accepts he provided storage for another individual.”

Grubb admitted being concerned in the supply of both substances.

Sheriff James Williamson placed Grubb on a curfew for 12 months. He must remain in his property from 7pm to 7am each day.

Sock fetishist

A Fife sock fetishist who attacked women in his businesses narrowly avoided a prison sentence. Erkan Cetin assaulted women at his premises in Rosyth and Inverkeithing – including one called Socks Avenue. His solicitor said his client had an “unhealthy interest in women’s lingerie, including sock-wearing”.

Dundee joyride

A joyride around Dundee landed Ryan Maich with 16 weeks in prison and a 12-year driving ban.

Maich took an acquittance’s car without permission, drove dangerously on the wrong side of the road and collided with a van, while being over the limit and chased by police.

The 26-year-old, currently in remand at HMP Perth, went on the chaotic ride around the city after attending a house party on Kerrsview Terrace, Dundee.

In the early hours of December 28, 2019, Maich took the Seat car and drove at excessive speeds on Balunie Drive and Fountainbleau Drive.

He drove dangerously on Douglas Road, Happyhillock Road and Pitkerro Road, overtaking other vehicles, before eventually colliding with a Citroen van on Rowntree Crescent.

Police had been alerted and were flashing blue lights at Maich throughout most of the chase.

When he was eventually stopped, it was found he was more than three times the drink driving limit – 73 mics/ 22 mics.

Maich appeared via video link before Sheriff Lorna Drummond and pled guilty to the multiple road traffic offences.

As the charges were read out, Maich repeatedly apologised to the sheriff and court.

Kebab blaze cannabis find

A major cannabis farm was found in Perth city centre after the kebab shop below was engulfed in flames. Firefighters reported the find after evacuating resident Manuel Quiros as they fought the blaze. The 33-year-old Spaniard has been jailed for being concerned in the supply of the drugs.

Wake up sleepy ned

A crook found hiding under a bed after telling police he had broken into the flat to sleep has been jailed.

Scott Henderson was found inside the property on Dundee’s Balunie Street after police discovered a muddy footprint inside the door.

The 36-year-old was accompanied by Leigh Stevens, 28, who threatened to spit on the officers sent to arrest them.

Henderson has been jailed after previously pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The court was told how the flat had been occupied by an associate of Stevens.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said previously: “The police received a call to say a door was being kicked at the locus.

“Police attended five minutes later and observed the front door to be damaged and insecure.

“It appeared to have been forced open and a wet, muddy footprint was found.

“A search was carried out and they traced the accused in the first floor master bedroom, under the bed.

“He said to police ‘I just came looking for a place to sleep’.

“Stevens began to act aggressively, threatening to spit at officers.

“She was handcuffed and a spit hood was applied.”

Henderson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted breaking into the flat with intent to steal on May 15 and possessing the Class A drug at the office.

HMP Edinburgh prisoner Stevens admitted shouting, swearing and threatening to spit on police.

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced Henderson to a total of 36 months in prison.

Stevens was placed on a structured deferred sentence and is due to return to court in December.

Serial thief

Serial thief Mary Joyce has been ordered to pay back more than £550 to retail giant Currys after she walked out of the Perth branch with stolen smartwatches.

She took the designer goods from the St Catherine’s Retail Park outlet in August last year.

On the same date, she snatched a £50 battery charger from neighbouring Halfords.

Perth Sheriff Court heard none of the items were recovered.

Joyce, 21, of South Street, Perth, also admitted assaulting a member of staff at Lidl on November 6, 2020.

She was caught on CCTV stealing a garden bench from a house in Gleneagles Road two days later.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said Joyce had been taking street valium at the time and had little memory of offending.

Joyce was told to pay compensation of £558 to Currys, plus £50 to Halfords and another £10 to the owner of the bench.

She was placed on supervision for 18 months.

