Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Extra jail time for paranoid prisoner who punched and spat on officer at HMP Perth

By Jamie Buchan
November 12 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 12 2021, 9.50am
Perth Prison

A paranoid prisoner will serve extra time behind bars after a drug-fuelled attack on a guard at HMP Perth.

Jamie Alexander flew into a rage while officers were escorting him from his cell to a  phone booth.

He turned on one warden, spat at him and punched him on the nose.

The assault happened during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak on March 19, 2020.

Alexander, who has a history of violence and convictions for assaulting prison staff, admitted the assault when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via video link on Thursday, his 34th birthday.

He had another nine months added to his sentence.

‘Appalling’ criminal record

Sheriff Gillian Wade said: “This is not a coronavirus-related case, but it must have been very unpleasant for the prison officer to be spat on during this time in March 2020.”

She told Alexander: “You have an appalling record and many of these offences have been committed while you were in custody.

“I am frankly quite surprised that this matter has been brought before the court on a summary complaint.”

Record of violence

Alexander was jailed for five years in 2016 for a brutal attack on a woman in Falkirk.

Two years into his jail term, he had his sentence extended after assaulted two officers at HMP Shotts by pouring containers of excrement and urine on them.

Solicitor David Holmes told the court: “At the time of the assault in HMP Perth, he was suffering from paranoia – not just against staff, but almost everyone including members of the family.

“That was because of a combination of symptoms but a significant part of it was drug-induced psychosis.”

Mr Holmes said: “After this incident he was placed in isolation from March until the summer time.

“After that, he was moved into Carstairs state hospital where he stayed for a year, until just a few weeks ago.”

Alexander, who is now serving in HMP Low Moss, told the court he was trying to improve his prospects through education.

Victim was ‘prisoner’ in her flat

In 2016, Edinburgh High Court heard how Alexander held a woman prisoner at her own flat in Falkirk after she said he couldn’t spent the night with her.

He punched, kicked and headbutted the woman, threatened her with a knife and held a hot iron close to her face.

She suffered fractures around her eye and jaw.

At the time, Alexander already had a reputation for violence having twice served sentences for serious assaults.