Brave 80-year-old called 999 as masked gang ransacked her Fife home

A serial criminal was part of a masked gang which carried out a terrifying late-night raid at the home of an 80 year-old woman in Fife.

Anthony Hogan and four accomplices targeted Marion Campbell’s house in Gowkhall, by Dunfermline, on February 22, 2019.

The brave OAP – who lived alone – managed to dial 999 as the robbers ransacked the property, bagging a haul of jewellery.

The mob fled but DNA helped link Hogan, from Liverpool, to the crime.

The 39 year-old has now finally been brought to justice having been missing for two previous court dates.

He pled guilty to a charge of assault and robbery.

It emerged he has already served a string of jail terms including for importing drugs, crimes of dishonesty and possession of a knife.

He is back behind bars and will be sentenced next month.

Jewellery found in steel chest

The High Court in Glasgow heard the gang had initially tried to get into the house via a Velux window on the roof at around midnight.

They eventually forced their way in through a back door and one of the gang grabbed Miss Campbell, who was at the bottom of the stairs.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said: “She was told to remain in the kitchen.

“She was then repeatedly asked where the money was.

“She repeatedly told them there was nothing.”

The group eventually got into a large steel chest, which contained jewellery.

The victim was alone in the hall and took the chance to grab her for phone for help.

Mr McVicar said: “She contacted 999… she was able to report the incident and spoke to an operator for a prolonged period of time.

“The woman was clearly distressed and male voices can be heard in the background.

“One of the assailants attempted to get the phone from Miss Campbell, who continued to relay events.”

Raiders did not expect house to be occupied

The raiders fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers found the house ransacked and damaged.

Items stolen included gold necklaces, rings and brooches.

The hearing was told Miss Campbell had written a letter to the court detailing how affected she was by the ordeal but this was not read out.

Hogan was held in June 2019 after DNA, mobile phone and CCTV evidence pinned him to the robbery.

His lawyer Tony Lenehan said: “It was not expected that night there would be any confrontation as it was thought the householder would not be there or asleep.”

Lord Armstrong deferred sentencing until next month for reports.