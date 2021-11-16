Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire greenkeeper gets driving ban after drinking vodka in parked car

By Jamie Buchan
November 16 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 16 2021, 9.21am
David Awburn appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A golf course greenkeeper has been disqualified from driving after he was caught behind the wheel of a parked car while nearly five times the legal limit.

David Awburn was found drunk in his car in a layby on the A85 Perth to Crieff road in the early hours of March 3.

The 39-year-old told Perth Sheriff Court he had parked up after a row with his partner and had intended to spend the night in his vehicle.

While sitting in the driver’s seat, he drank from a bottle of vodka that he kept in his boot.

When he was found by a police officer, Awburn failed a roadside breath test and was found to have a reading of 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, well above the permitted limit of 22mics.

Sheriff rejects driving claim

At his trial on Monday, Awburn – who maintains the so-called G-West golf course near Gleneagles – tried to persuade the court he had no intention of driving off in the morning.

The GWest course at Blackford

The court heard that, given the amount of alcohol he had consumed, he would not have been safe to drive until around 8pm.

But Sheriff William Wood rejected his claim and said it was likely that he intended to drive away.

“There was a reasonable prospect of you driving the car before you were fit to do so,” he told Awburn.

“There are two significant hurdles here.

“Firstly, you were in a layby and secondly you had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol at this remote location.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Wood said: “However much I try, I just can’t be satisfied there was no reasonable prospect of you driving until 8pm, particularly when you were in a disturbed state of mind.”

He found Awburn guilty of being in charge of his car while over the limit.

Slurring and bloodshot eyes

Police Constable Mark McDougall said he came across Awburn’s stationary Vauxhall Insignia in a layby near New Foulis.

“As I approached the vehicle, the driver’s door opened,” he said.

PC McDougall said that Awburn was “slurring his speech” and “his eyes were glazed, and bloodshot”.

“His breath was smelling of alcohol,” he said.

The officer said he spotted a half-empty bottle of vodka on the passenger seat.

‘I drank quite a lot of vodka’

Awburn, of Glover Street, Perth, told the court he had planned to stay at his mother’s house in Comrie, but did not want to turn up unannounced at 2am.

“I drank quite a lot of vodka,” he said.

“The next thing I knew, there was a torch at my window.”

Awburn said: “I have never been a drink driver.

“I’ve always been very cautious about that.

“I know its hard for people to understand but I would never drive a vehicle after drinking.”

Awburn was banned from driving for four months and ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard he could get the bus to work at the GWest course, but would have difficulties without a car in the summer when players arrive earlier.

The Blackford site has been dubbed Scotland’s “ghost course” because it appears largely abandoned.

Mohsin Al-Tajir, a member of the family who owns the course, said last year development of the course had halted because of a downturn in the economy.