Monday court round-up — ‘Aye, that’s fair enough’

The start of the week and the start of the court madness.

‘Aye, that’s fair enough’

A Methil man who shouted homophobic abuse in the street has been fined.

Lee Watson admitted acting in a threatening manner but uttering derogatory comments in the street in Methil on June 6.

Watson, of Kirkland Walk, drove into Laburnum Road and began spouting bile.

Fiscal depute Freya Anderson-Ward said: “On the date in question, the complainer was walking at the locus and the accused approached in his vehicle.”

32-year-old Watson shouted “f****t” at the pedestrian and “you get your camera, you’re a f***ing p**f”.

When police arrested Watson, he told them, “aye, that’s fair enough.”

He was not present to plead guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

His solicitor Alan Davie said: “They are known to each other.

“He accepts that he made these comments towards the complainer.

“He feels embarrassed. He knows there is no place for that sort of language.

“It’s very much out of character.”

Sheriff Craig Harris labelled the abuse “quite horrid” and fined Watson £320.

Land Rover attack

Dundee joiner Craig Topen hit two men with a Land Rover and battered another with a golf club in an apparent dispute over drugs. He and a masked gang had arrived at one of their victims’ homes to confront them and he unleashed the violence when they left the property, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Trial delayed

A woman charged with causing the death of a 78-year-old pedestrian in Dundee had her trial postponed.

Muriel Charman, 79, is accused of striking Pamela Cochrane with her car as she crossed the road on Glamis Road, near to Dalrymple Street, on November 12 2019.

Mrs Cochrane later died in Ninewells Hospital as a result of her injuries.

It is alleged Charman, of Glamis Gardens, drove her Citroen C3 without due care and attention prior to striking Mrs Cochrane.

Charman allegedly failed to observe Mrs Cochrane and failed to react to her.

Thereafter, she allegedly caused her vehicle to strike Mrs Cochrane whereby the vehicle was damaged and Mrs Cochrane died later that day as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Charman continued to plead not guilty to the allegations when she appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

Following a motion by Charman’s defence team, the pensioner’s trial was adjourned until February.

A further intermediate diet was fixed for January by Sheriff John Rafferty.

Campervan driving ban

Cameron Johnstone, 21, from Kirriemuir was banned from driving after moving his campervan just a few metres over fears it would be targeted by a homophobic mob.

He was nearly twice the legal alcohol limit when he fell victim to bigoted abuse in Alyth and decided to move the van over fears there would be further trouble. However, police spotted him and he ended up at Perth Sheriff Court.

Firebomb threat

A young man threatened to set a police car on fire when questioned about a motorbike.

Brandon Williams became aggressive and shouted threats at police when they attempted to question him at his home in Dundee on Friday.

Police were inquiring into the possession of another motor vehicle, only to be told repeatedly to “f**k off”.

20-year-old Williams appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Fiscal Depute Christine Allan described how police visited Williams’ address at Helmsdale Place.

They saw two bikes and asked Williams about them, at which point he became abusive, shouting: “You’re not f**king taking my bike. I’m going to f**king petrol bomb your cars.”

Williams pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour and refusing to give information on an unregistered vehicle.

Sheriff Murray told him: “Their job is to enforce the law. You cannot stop them from doing their job.”

He imposed 100 hours unpaid work.

