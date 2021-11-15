Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — ‘Aye, that’s fair enough’

By Crime and Courts Team
November 15 2021, 7.30pm Updated: November 16 2021, 9.26am

The start of the week and the start of the court madness.

‘Aye, that’s fair enough’

A Methil man who shouted homophobic abuse in the street has been fined.

Lee Watson admitted acting in a threatening manner but uttering derogatory comments in the street in Methil on June 6.

Watson, of Kirkland Walk, drove into Laburnum Road and began spouting bile.

Fiscal depute Freya Anderson-Ward said: “On the date in question, the complainer was walking at the locus and the accused approached in his vehicle.”

32-year-old Watson shouted “f****t” at the pedestrian and “you get your camera, you’re a f***ing p**f”.

When police arrested Watson, he told them, “aye, that’s fair enough.”

He was not present to plead guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

His solicitor Alan Davie said: “They are known to each other.

“He accepts that he made these comments towards the complainer.

“He feels embarrassed. He knows there is no place for that sort of language.

“It’s very much out of character.”

Sheriff Craig Harris labelled the abuse “quite horrid” and fined Watson £320.

Land Rover attack

Dundee joiner Craig Topen hit two men with a Land Rover and battered another with a golf club in an apparent dispute over drugs. He and a masked gang had arrived at one of their victims’ homes to confront them and he unleashed the violence when they left the property, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

Dundee joiner Craig Topen
Topen hit two men with a Land Rover Freelander.

Trial delayed

A woman charged with causing the death of a 78-year-old pedestrian in Dundee had her trial postponed.

Muriel Charman, 79, is accused of striking Pamela Cochrane with her car as she crossed the road on Glamis Road, near to Dalrymple Street, on November 12 2019.

Mrs Cochrane later died in Ninewells Hospital as a result of her injuries.

It is alleged Charman, of Glamis Gardens, drove her Citroen C3 without due care and attention prior to striking Mrs Cochrane.

Charman allegedly failed to observe Mrs Cochrane and failed to react to her.

Thereafter, she allegedly caused her vehicle to strike Mrs Cochrane whereby the vehicle was damaged and Mrs Cochrane died later that day as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Charman continued to plead not guilty to the allegations when she appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

Following a motion by Charman’s defence team, the pensioner’s trial was adjourned until February.

A further intermediate diet was fixed for January by Sheriff John Rafferty.

Campervan driving ban

Cameron Johnstone, 21, from Kirriemuir was banned from driving after moving his campervan just a few metres over fears it would be targeted by a homophobic mob.

Cameron Johnstone
Cameron Johnstone admitted drink driving in Commercial Street, Alyth

He was nearly twice the legal alcohol limit when he fell victim to bigoted abuse in Alyth and decided to move the van over fears there would be further trouble. However, police spotted him and he ended up at Perth Sheriff Court.

Firebomb threat

A young man threatened to set a police car on fire when questioned about a motorbike.

Brandon Williams became aggressive and shouted threats at police when they attempted to question him at his home in Dundee on Friday.

Police were inquiring into the possession of another motor vehicle, only to be told repeatedly to “f**k off”.

20-year-old Williams appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Fiscal Depute Christine Allan described how police visited Williams’ address at Helmsdale Place.

They saw two bikes and asked Williams about them, at which point he became abusive, shouting: “You’re not f**king taking my bike.  I’m going to f**king petrol bomb your cars.”

Williams pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour and refusing to give information on an unregistered vehicle.

Sheriff Murray told him: “Their job is to enforce the law. You cannot stop them from doing their job.”

He imposed 100 hours unpaid work.

