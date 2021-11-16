Perthshire churchgoer who groomed young boys and abused them in Spain jailed for five years

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perthshire man who lived a “prosocial life” before he sexually abused two teenage boys in Dundee, Perthshire and Spain has been jailed for five years.

Graeme Bennett, 35, preyed on his two victims on multiple occasions at places in Tayside and a hotel and restaurant in Spain.

A jury at the High Court in Dundee heard the assaults took place between 2010 and 2016.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports.

‘Unblemished life’

On Tuesday, Bennett observed proceedings at the High Court in Edinburgh via videolink from prison because judge Lord Arthurson had earlier remanded him in custody.

Defence advocate Gary Allan QC said Bennett was of previous good character.

“Mr Bennett has lived a good and unblemished life.

“He has a good work record.

“He is not troubled by any addictions of any sort and he has a good supportive relationship with his mother.

“He also had a connection with a church.”

Groomed victims

However, Lord Arthurson told Bennett that he had no other option but to send him to prison.

“You have led a prosocial life and you have a good work record and you are somebody who appears to have a strong relationship with your mother.

“I have listened to what has been said on your behalf and I have taken the submissions into account.

“However, I have concluded that a custodial sentence in your case is appropriate given the circumstances of your offending – there was an element of grooming involved in relation to one of the complainers.

“The sentence of the court will be one of five years.”

Bennett has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Jury found Bennett guilty

Last month, jurors found Bennett, of Bankfoot, near Perth, guilty of indecently assaulting his first victim, a 14-year-old male, in 2010.

The attacks on the teenager took place in the Kirkton area of Dundee and at a hotel in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol between March 1 and November 30, 2010.

Bennett was convicted of indecently touching his victim and performing a sex act in his presence.

On some of the occasions, the boy was sleeping and incapable of giving consent.

Bennett was found guilty of sexually assaulting the same victim between December 1, 2010 and October 31, 2016 at the same hotel in Spain as well as addresses in Dundee, Perth and Errol.

Bennett was also convicted of trying to rape the male.

Jurors returned a guilty verdict on a charge of Bennett sexually assaulting a second victim, then aged between 14 and 16, at an address in Dundee, the same hotel in Fuengirola and a cafe in the Spanish town.

The boys cannot be named for legal reasons.

The verdicts came after Bennett spent proceedings maintaining he was innocent of any wrongdoing.