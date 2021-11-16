Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gang member faces prison for £34k St Andrews bottle shop raid

By Ciaran Shanks
November 16 2021, 2.36pm Updated: November 16 2021, 3.40pm
The gang targeted Luvians Bottle Shop in St Andrews

More than £34,000 of alcohol was stolen by a criminal gang that raided a prestigious Fife shop.

The masked crooks ripped the security alarm from the wall of Luvians Bottle Shop before making off with bags of high-priced booze.

Only one of the thieves, Andrei-Gregore Zaboloteanu, was snared by police for his part in the break-in.

The 33-year-old has now been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing after he pled guilty to stealing the alcohol from the shop on Market Street, St Andrews, on May 24 last year.

Botched reverse parking caught on CCTV

Luvians specialises in high quality whiskies, wines and spirits and Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the brand has won several awards.

It was revealed how Zaboloteanu, a Romanian national, was traced back to his home in Luton after CCTV footage managed to pick up his Mercedes van that was used as a getaway vehicle.

Luvians owner Vince Fusaro.
The camera caught Zaboloteanu’s botched attempts at reverse parking the van outside the shop entrance.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said: “At around 7pm on May 23, business concluded for the day and the manager left the premises.

“The alarm was set before leaving.

“At 11.10am the next day, the witness returned to the locus and immediately realised the front door was ajar.

“Numerous shelves were empty of alcohol that had been there the previous evening.

“The witness found the alarm had been ripped from the wall and was lying on the shop floor.”

Tracked to home in Luton

Police attended and viewed the CCTV, which showed other men helping Zaboloteanu park the van.

Zaboloteanu then got out of the driver’s seat and assisted his accomplices in “carrying and dragging” large bags of stolen alcohol.

CCTV showed Zaboloteanu’s botched attempts to park on Market Street.

The video footage showed Zaboloteanu driving the van away while the remaining thieves ran along South Street and off-camera.

Detectives from Tayside, assisted by officers from Bedfordshire, managed to track Zaboloteanu to his home on Downs Road, Luton.

A search warrant was executed and bottles of alcohol worth £836.99 were recovered.

After being cautioned and charged, Zaboloteanu replied: “No, it’s not true.”

Prison warning

However, at court, Zaboloteanu pled guilty to breaking into Luvians and stealing £34,080.96 worth of alcohol on May 24 last year.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence on Zaboloteanu for a social work report to be prepared.

She said: “It’s a serious offence and one that I have no doubt in my mind justifies you being sent to jail for a significant period.”

Zaboloteanu was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.