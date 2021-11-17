Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Motorist caused death of pensioner in crash by scenic Perthshire loch

By Tim Bugler
November 17 2021, 12.01pm Updated: November 17 2021, 1.18pm
Klaus Huber will be sentenced in January

A German motorist has admitted causing the death of a pensioner by driving on the wrong side of a picturesque lochside road on the Perthshire border.

Klaus Huber’s brand new BMW 3 Series crossed on to the wrong side of the single carriageway A85 between Crianlarich and Killin, into the path of oncoming vehicles.

Huber, 40, was attempting to pull into a layby on the eastbound side of the road near Loch Lubhair.

A court heard he failed to maintain proper observations and gave no indication of the planned manoeuvre.

The 73-year-old driver of an oncoming Subaru, Patti MacKenzie, had no time to avoid a collision.

Her husband, Kenny MacKenzie, 79, her front seat passenger, from Helensburgh, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs MacKenzie was severely injured and airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

The accident happened on July 27 2019.

Map showing the accident site

At Falkirk Sheriff Court, Huber, of Reisbach, Bavaria, pled guilty to causing Mr MacKenzie’s death by careless driving.

No German interpreter was available for Tuesday’s hearing.

Defence counsel Michael Anderson said prosecutors had provided a written narration of the facts to the defence only the previous evening.

Mr Anderson said: “I translated the document via Word Translate and went through it (with the accused) but perhaps the safest course of action would be simply to adjourn for reports and for the narration to be read when an interpreter is present.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton deferred sentence until January 10 for the preparation of background reports and the presence of an interpreter.

A85 at Loch Lubhair
The fatal accident happened on the A85 between Killin and Crianlarich

He imposed an immediate UK driving ban on Huber and told him the length of the disqualification would be decided at the next hearing, along with his punishment.

He continued bail and Huber was allowed to return to Germany in the meantime.

Leaving court, Huber failed to respond to a reporter’s requests for a comment.