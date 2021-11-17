Wednesday court round-up — Post-op assault and legend fined

An error occurred. Please try again.

A fairly grim set of cases in the Wednesday round-up.

Post-op assault

Brian Howe, 40, of Cumbrae Park, Glenrothes, assaulted a woman just days after she went through “major” surgery.

Howe was supposed to be caring for the woman following her hospital stay when the attack occurred.

He pulled the woman down onto a bed, leaving her with bruising and in the following four days, bombarded her with more than 200 calls and 180 text messages.

Fiscal depute Xander Van der Scheer told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the woman had undergone an operation a week before the incident.

Howe, of Cumbrae Park, Glenrothes, admitted causing the woman fear and alarm by repeatedly sending her messages and by threatening her at an address in Glenrothes between October 29 and November 1.

He further admitted assaulting the woman at the same address on October 29.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentence for reports and placed Howe on bail with conditions banning him from contacting the woman or being at her home.

Legend fined

Former Dunfermline star Alex Edwards was convicted of stalking an ex-partner and attacking the person he thought was her new lover. The Pars’ cup-winning legend of the 1960s was fined £420.

Death threat

Paul Brorrar told a woman “you’ll be dead before police get here” after dragging her from a property in Glenrothes.

When police arrived it took four officers to take him down and place him in handcuffs.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the 33-year-old was fined by a sheriff.

Fiscal depute Xander Van der Scheer told the court Brorrar sent the woman expletive-riddled texts when she was on a night out with friends and they argued when she returned to the house.

“The accused pushed the complainer and dragged her by the arm to the rear garden.

“This caused a minor injury to her finger.”

He demanded she leave and when she went back in to get her phone, Brorrar grabbed her and put his forehead to hers and said: “You’ll be dead before police get here”.

He struggled with police when they arrived.

Solicitor Calum Gordon, defending, said Brorrar is taking steps towards leading a “crime-free” life.

Brorrer, of South Queen’s Gardens, Ladybank, admitted assault and resisting arrest at an address in Glenrothes on December 21, 2019 and Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith fined him £400.

Murder trial

Dundee murder accused Kenneth Melville has been fully committed for trial. The 58-year-old is accused of murdering Yvonne Barr, 47 at an address on Aboyne Avenue, Dundee, on November 5.

Rape accused

A man accused of raping a woman at a flat in Dundee has been remanded in custody ahead of trial.

Kieran Dorian allegedly attacked the woman at an address in the city on March 21 this year.

Dorian, of Hawthorn Grove, made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 26-year-old faces a single charge of rape on petition.

He was fully committed for trial by Sheriff John Rafferty and remanded in custody ahead of further court dates being set.

Domestic abuse brute

Vicious domestic abuser John Brand smashed his partner’s head off a pavement in a broad daylight attack in Brechin. The brute was jailed for the latest in a series of horrendous assaults.

‘Good fortune’

A motorist was high on cannabis when he was pulled over by police in Perth.

Officers wanted to ask Nathan Evans about his broken headlight.

When they approached his car on Edinburgh Road, they noticed a strong reek of cannabis.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that Evans, 22, was asked to provide a specimen of saliva at the roadside.

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis said he tested positive for cannabis.

His blood was later analysed and gave the reading of 4.4mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood. The permitted limit is 2mcg.

Evans, of Smith Avenue, Cowdenbeath, admitted driving with cannabis in his system near Perth’s South Inch Terrace on December 18, 2019.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said: “He had been smoking the night before in his car, outside the family home.

“That’s why there was such a strong smell.”

Sheriff Francis Gill told Evans: “No harm resulted from your actions on this occasion, but it is perhaps just good fortune that nothing more serious happened.”

Evans was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

