Thursday court round-up — Drink-drive police dive

As always, the Thursday court round-up is chock-full of content.

Reverse gear

A drunk driver who almost struck a policeman with his open door while reversing has been banned from driving.

David Allan admitted culpably and recklessly reversing at Cotburn Crescent in Burntisland when police officers smelled booze on his breath.

The 25-year-old refused to provide breath samples.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Allan also pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner earlier on July 7 last year, when he got into an argument with his former partner.

When he left, he slammed the door so hard that a wall-mounted television fell from the wall and broke.

He left and his partner phoned the police, who were at the property by the time Allan, now of West Torbain in Kirkcaldy, arrived back shortly after midnight.

Officers went outside to speak to him and could smell alcohol on his breath.

The asked him to switch his engine off, but he reversed away with his door still open.

One officer had to dive out of the way to avoid being struck.

Police eventually managed to pull the key from the ignition.

He refused to do a breath test by the roadside or at Kirkcaldy police station and unleashed volleys of abuse at officers.

His solicitor said the couple have had no contact since the incident.

She said: “It was unacceptable and atrocious.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane ordered Allan to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him for 12 months.

Pet ban

Ewan Cole from Perth has been banned from keeping pets after being found with a video in which he has sex with a dog. The aspiring actor, 20, has also been warned not to approach children, among a series of other conditions, after child abuse material was discovered on his phone.

Former florist flat folly

A former florist was jailed after a row over a missing bracelet led to a tug of war at the door of a Dundee flat.

Carrie Stewart, 40, repeatedly kicked and pushed the “insecure” front door of the property on Forth Crescent on June 9.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard repeat offender Stewart and a man had been with the flat’s occupants for several hours before the bust-up.

Stewart and the man left before challenging the couple to come outside.

A neighbour watched as they pushed against the door to get back inside, while the occupants tried to hold it shut.

Police were eventually contacted and Stewart was arrested in the common close.

Stewart, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, admitted shouting, swearing, repeatedly kicking and pushing the door and making threats of violence.

Solicitor Jim Caird said although his client had an “extensive” record, she had managed to enjoy crime-free spells including working as a florist and in bars.

Mr Caird said Stewart had managed to rid herself of drugs while on remand.

Stewart was sentenced to 324 days in prison by Sheriff Paul Brown.

Pensioner Peeping Tom

Pensioner Peeping Tom Raymond Finlay admitted installing a covert camera in the bathroom of a Perthshire coffee shop. When police viewed the footage, they saw the 75-year-old setting up the device. As he was arrested, he told his wife: “I’ve done something terrible”.

Ignored court orders

A Fife man has been placed under supervision after repeatedly breaching bail conditions ordering him to leave alone a woman in Markinch.

Damien Lewandowski admitted repeatedly breaching court orders made at a hearing on May 20.

He had been told not to enter the Fife town or to contact the woman.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, he admitted to ignoring these orders four times in just five days.

38-year-old Lewandowski, of High Street in Leslie, repeatedly contacted the woman on September 30 and October 2, 3 and 4.

He also attended at a street in the town.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane placed Lewandowski under supervision for a year.

Child assault

A “crestfallen” Forfar man has been ordered to complete unpaid work after admitting assaulting and injuring a child.

Christopher Ferguson, of Newmonthill, had pled guilty to attacking the child on October 4 at a property on the town’s Strathmore Avenue.

The 33-year-old struck the child, who was under 10 at the time, on the head.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the attack left the youngster injured.

His defence solicitor said: “He’s fairly crestfallen that he’s committed this offence.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered Ferguson to complete 65 hours of unpaid work.

