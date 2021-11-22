Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife plasterer squeezed victim so hard he defecated in front of wife and daughter

By Ross Gardiner
November 22 2021, 8.00am
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A Fife plasterer who squeezed a man in his own garden so hard he defecated in front of his wife and daughter has been spared imprisonment.

Robbie Hunter, 40, who runs a plastering company in his own name, admitted carrying out a pair of brutal assaults on the man and his daughter at a property in Aithernie Drive in Upper Largo.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told that on April 22, 2020, Hunter had phoned one of the residents at around 3.45pm, sounding “agitated” and then arrived at a property in the street, shouting, swearing and issuing threats.

Returned to attack victims

Hunter, whose address was listed in court papers as being his company’s headquarters at Burnmill Inudstrial Estate in Leven, left to cool off but soon returned to carry out two eye-watering attacks.

In the garden of the same property, Hunter assaulted one of the residents in front of his wife and daughter by repeatedly throwing him to the ground.

He pled guilty to the attack, which saw him place his arms around the man’s body and apply pressure, which in turn forced the man to evacuate his bowels.

Hunter also repeatedly kicked the man before turning his attention to his victim’s daughter.

He again repeatedly threw her to the ground, and while she lay in the garden, he repeatedly punched her head and kicked her.

The court heard the woman suffered injuries, which, had they been more serious, Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith said could have led to a very different sentence.

‘Despicable assault on a female’

Sheriff Niven-Smith suggested to the court at Hunter’s sentencing that the father had not accepted the seriousness of his actions in a social work interview.

He said: “He attended, had a cooling off period, returned, then embarked on an assault.

“He threw her to the ground, repeatedly punching a female to the head.

“He repeatedly kicked her while she was on the ground.”

The sheriff later labelled this a “despicable assault upon a female.”

‘Humiliating’ for male victim

“He squeezed him so hard that [his male victim] defecated himself in the presence of his wife and daughter.

“It’s difficult to imagine a more humiliating set of circumstances.”

His defence solicitor Eilidh Grant said: “He’s taken active steps to address his offending behaviour.”

She labelled the assaults as “an awful set of behaviour” and explained Hunter had been on two new types of medication at the time of the offence.

The sheriff chose not to jail the aggressor due to the presumption against short sentences and the impact it would have on his young family and four employees.

“On balance, there is an alternative to custody,” the sheriff told him.

Sheriff Niven-Smith placed Hunter under supervision for a year and ordered him to complete 185 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.