Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Pit bull destroyed after killing dog and biting girl in Rosyth

By Ross Gardiner
November 22 2021, 12.41pm Updated: November 22 2021, 12.42pm
Pit bull terrier
The pit bull has been destroyed (stock image)

A dangerous pit bull terrier which fatally injured a Jack Russell and bit a girl in Fife has been destroyed.

The dog, named Alvin, was destroyed within the last month after going rogue in Woodside Avenue and Cromwell Road in the Rosyth in June.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Natalie Jackson admitted being in charge of the dog when it was dangerously out of control.

The 32-year-old will be sentenced on December 15 in relation to Alvin’s trail of destruction.

Savaged dog in garden

The pit bull terrier was within Jackson’s home on Woodside Avenue on June 5 but was untethered when it escaped into the garden.

There, Alvin lunged towards a pre-teen girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Alvin threw himself towards the girl in an attempt to pull Jack Russell, Pup from her arms.

A black and white Pit Bull Terrier
A Pit Bull Terrier.

He tried to clutch Pup in his jaws, repeatedly biting the smaller dog and “violently shaking” it.

Eventually, Pup was rescued from Alvin’s grasp by a 72-year-old man but the pensioner could not hold onto the pit bull for long.

Alvin broke free from the man’s hold and chased Pup into Cromwell Road.

It then seized Pup’s head in its jaws and again shook the Jack Russell “violently.”

Attack continued in street

Another witness, Robert Kettles, was able to separate the dogs a second time, with the help of others.

Again, this intervention was only temporary.

Alvin broke free and chased the girl, who had picked up Pup and tried to flee with him.

Jack Russell
A Jack Russell terrier.

The pit bull hauled Pup from the girl’s arms and chased him under a bush.

The court heard both Mr Kettles and the girl suffered injuries as a result of the dog’s chaotic behaviour.

Cromwell Road, Rosyth GV
The dog escaped onto Cromwell Road, Rosyth

After cornering Pup in a bush, Alvin seized the Jack Russell’s legs and repeatedly bit him on the body.

This left Pup fatally wounded.

Aggressive dog destroyed

Jackson’s defence solicitor explained Alvin has since been destroyed.

He said: “It wasn’t her dog. It was owned by another person.”

Sheriff Charles Macnair said: “She was in charge of it so she was responsible.

“It’s a very serious offence.”

The sheriff ordered social work reports to be completed before next month’s sentencing date.

More from The Courier