Pit bull destroyed after killing dog and biting girl in Rosyth

A dangerous pit bull terrier which fatally injured a Jack Russell and bit a girl in Fife has been destroyed.

The dog, named Alvin, was destroyed within the last month after going rogue in Woodside Avenue and Cromwell Road in the Rosyth in June.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Natalie Jackson admitted being in charge of the dog when it was dangerously out of control.

The 32-year-old will be sentenced on December 15 in relation to Alvin’s trail of destruction.

Savaged dog in garden

The pit bull terrier was within Jackson’s home on Woodside Avenue on June 5 but was untethered when it escaped into the garden.

There, Alvin lunged towards a pre-teen girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Alvin threw himself towards the girl in an attempt to pull Jack Russell, Pup from her arms.

He tried to clutch Pup in his jaws, repeatedly biting the smaller dog and “violently shaking” it.

Eventually, Pup was rescued from Alvin’s grasp by a 72-year-old man but the pensioner could not hold onto the pit bull for long.

Alvin broke free from the man’s hold and chased Pup into Cromwell Road.

It then seized Pup’s head in its jaws and again shook the Jack Russell “violently.”

Attack continued in street

Another witness, Robert Kettles, was able to separate the dogs a second time, with the help of others.

Again, this intervention was only temporary.

Alvin broke free and chased the girl, who had picked up Pup and tried to flee with him.

The pit bull hauled Pup from the girl’s arms and chased him under a bush.

The court heard both Mr Kettles and the girl suffered injuries as a result of the dog’s chaotic behaviour.

After cornering Pup in a bush, Alvin seized the Jack Russell’s legs and repeatedly bit him on the body.

This left Pup fatally wounded.

Aggressive dog destroyed

Jackson’s defence solicitor explained Alvin has since been destroyed.

He said: “It wasn’t her dog. It was owned by another person.”

Sheriff Charles Macnair said: “She was in charge of it so she was responsible.

“It’s a very serious offence.”

The sheriff ordered social work reports to be completed before next month’s sentencing date.