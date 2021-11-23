Prison for Dunfermline carer who stole from pensioner with dementia

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Fife carer has been jailed for embezzling “a large sum of money” from a woman with dementia.

Kathleen MacKay was sentenced to 18 months behind bars after being found guilty of defrauding Alison Hildreth out of a significant sum of cash.

MacKay had access to Ms Hildreth’s bank card to withdraw weekly wages for her and a colleague, who gave evidence against her when the deception was discovered.

Ms Hildreth’s family had become suspicious when large amounts of money began vanishing from the 83-year-old’s account.

MacKay, 68, initially faced allegation of embezzling almost £50,000 from Ms Hildreth’s account.

She was jailed by Sheriff Susan Duff on Monday at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Court heard of lavish spending

The court had previously heard evidence from Mrs Hildreth’s son, Allan, who said there had been a series of mysterious cash withdrawals from his “vulnerable” mother’s account.

After the retired teacher suffered a fall, Mr Hildreth gained power of attorney over her affairs and noticed the regular withdrawals of up to £500 from various cash machines.

He said MacKay had access to the account so she could take her wages but money was missing.

A co-worker told the trial MacKay had spent lavishly and the thief had told her the money came from a lottery win.

Bernadette Morgan said: “She has a small sports car, full Sky package and her home was decorated well.

“It’s my opinion that she was spending money well above her income.

“She also gave a lot of very expensive presents in December 2019.”

Ms Morgan added the accused had spent £4,000 on a new engine for her car.

Defended by family and friends

Her son William McDonald told the court his mother had saved to afford her possessions and her car was cheap so it would have made no sense to fit an expensive new engine.

A friend said she had been holding cash for MacKay, which had been savwd for decorating her home.

A 12-strong jury – depleted from the usual 15 through illness and other circumstances – took just over an hour to find MacKay guilty at her trial last month, with the majority voting in favour of conviction.

MacKay, of David Street in Dunfermline, was found guilty of embezzling a large sum of money from Mrs Hildreth at several addresses in the town between May 1, 2018 and May 31, 2020.