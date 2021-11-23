Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Drug relapse sees Dundee man imprisoned after 10-year gap in offending

By Ciaran Shanks
November 23 2021, 8.00am
Rewind nightclub, Seagate
Gilmartin verbally attacked a door steward at Rewind nightclub on Seagate

A thug who carried out a “vicious” attack on his mother following a drug relapse has been locked up.

John Gilmartin also abused police officers during separate incidents after a decade-long break from offending.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 38-year-old punched Fiona Gilmartin, headbutted her presented a knife at her at her home on Wentworth Crescent, Dundee.

“I accept there’s been a ten-year gap in your offending,” Sheriff Gregor Murray told Gilmartin.

“I accept you suffered a drug relapse and have taken significant steps to address that problem.

“The offences in front of me are a truly awful series of behaviour which includes you viciously assaulting your mother.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Grabbed knives in domestic dispute

The court heard how Gilmartin, of Robertson Street, had been living with his parents at the time of the attack on his mother on November 20 2020.

Gilmartin headbutted his mother during the drug-fuelled episode, before pushing her on the head and chest, pushing her on the face and taking hold of five knives.

He presented one of the knives and pushed Mrs Gilmartin, causing her to strike her head off a table.

The woman had her hair pulled by her son, who then punched her.

Gilmartin also admitted locking himself in a bathroom, threatening violence and stating he was in possession of multiple knives.

Struggled with police

On April 17 this year, Gilmartin made racial remarks to PC Sarfaraaz Ali and repeatedly kicked the inside of a police vehicle.

He also tried to kick PC Jacqueline Paul and kick a shoe at her.

Gilmartin admitted shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks towards a door steward at Rewind, Seagate on October 17 and struggling with two police officers.

Solicitor Ian Houston said Gilmartin was “ashamed” of his conduct.

Gilmartin was sentenced to 13 months in prison.