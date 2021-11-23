Drug relapse sees Dundee man imprisoned after 10-year gap in offending

An error occurred. Please try again.

A thug who carried out a “vicious” attack on his mother following a drug relapse has been locked up.

John Gilmartin also abused police officers during separate incidents after a decade-long break from offending.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 38-year-old punched Fiona Gilmartin, headbutted her presented a knife at her at her home on Wentworth Crescent, Dundee.

“I accept there’s been a ten-year gap in your offending,” Sheriff Gregor Murray told Gilmartin.

“I accept you suffered a drug relapse and have taken significant steps to address that problem.

“The offences in front of me are a truly awful series of behaviour which includes you viciously assaulting your mother.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Grabbed knives in domestic dispute

The court heard how Gilmartin, of Robertson Street, had been living with his parents at the time of the attack on his mother on November 20 2020.

Gilmartin headbutted his mother during the drug-fuelled episode, before pushing her on the head and chest, pushing her on the face and taking hold of five knives.

He presented one of the knives and pushed Mrs Gilmartin, causing her to strike her head off a table.

The woman had her hair pulled by her son, who then punched her.

Gilmartin also admitted locking himself in a bathroom, threatening violence and stating he was in possession of multiple knives.

Struggled with police

On April 17 this year, Gilmartin made racial remarks to PC Sarfaraaz Ali and repeatedly kicked the inside of a police vehicle.

He also tried to kick PC Jacqueline Paul and kick a shoe at her.

Gilmartin admitted shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks towards a door steward at Rewind, Seagate on October 17 and struggling with two police officers.

Solicitor Ian Houston said Gilmartin was “ashamed” of his conduct.

Gilmartin was sentenced to 13 months in prison.