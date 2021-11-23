Tuesday court round-up — Leg break and lampost crashes

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Tuesday court round-up.

Leg breaker

A young man required surgery to his leg after being hit by a reversing car in Dundee.

Euan Lean, 23, was reversing his vehicle when it hit Callum Whitton on May 9.

Lean, of St Ninians, Forfar, pled guilty to carelessly driving his vehicle on Kingsway Retail Park, Dundee.

The impact of the car broke Mr Whitton’s tibia and fibula and he required surgery.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “At twenty-five past ten… the accused reversed his vehicle without properly checking and collided with the complainer.

“The accused stopped his vehicle.

“The complainer was lying on the ground.”

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly described his client as a “car enthusiast” with a clean license and a steady job as a landscape gardener.

Mr Donnelly told the court Lean thought Mr Whitton was between two other vehicles before he seemingly “jumped out behind the car”.

“He accepts he should have checked,” he added.

Sheriff George Way warned Lean against further careless driving, stating the difference between people and machinery.

“I appreciate obviously a car is a piece of steel and rubber.

“We are flesh and blood. When you’re behind the wheel you are in charge.”

Sheriff Way imposed a fine of £520 and added six penalty points to Lean’s licence.

Lampost crash

A Dundee man has been fined £420 for being more than double the drink-driving limit in Dundee.

Allan Ford, of St Michaels Yard, Dundee, was seen driving his white Ford on the night of October 14.

Police, acting on an anonymous tip, stopped Ford after he crashed his vehicle into a lamppost on Dens Road.

After conducting a breathalyser test, police found he was over the limit (52 mics).

The 39-year-old pled guilty in Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff George Way imposed a £420 fine and disqualified Ford from driving for 12 months.

Dundee paedophile

Dundee paedophile Jon Duffy was given a community payback order after being caught in an online sting. Duffy, 24, thought he was sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl but was actually communicating with an adult member of a paedophile hunter group.

Sexual assault claim

Ian King, 35, has been remanded for allegedly carrying out a sexual attack on a woman in Dundee.

King allegedly attacked a woman at a property in Lyon Street, Dundee on November 11 this year.

King, of Kirk Street, Dundee is alleged to have seized the woman by her body and touched her with his exposed penis.

He appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff George Way.

He was remanded and the case will continue for further examination.

Carer jailed

Carer Kathleen MacKay was jailed for stealing from the pensioner with dementia who she was looking after. MacKay had access to the women’s bank account to withdraw her wages but helped herself to a “substantial amount” of money. She was initially charged with embezzling nearly £50,000 from the 83-year-old and a jury returned a guilty verdict to an amended charge.

