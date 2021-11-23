Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Fife man battered sister’s boyfriend with ‘boulder’ in revenge attack

By Kirsty McIntosh
November 23 2021, 2.56pm Updated: November 23 2021, 4.55pm
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A Buckhaven man battered his sister’s partner with a brick.

Stephen Howell turned up at Paul Miller’s property in Leven and forced entry, along with another man.

He later told police Mr Millar had run at him with a knife.

The 39-year-old was ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting the 2019 attack at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Forced entry to flat

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told the court Howell’s sister had fled the property following an incident involving Mr Millar and had contacted her mother, who then called Howell.

She said: “At around midday a neighbour was within his car when he observed two 4×4-type vehicles – one red and one white – outside the block of flats containing the locus.

“He saw three males get out of the red car and walk towards the property.

“The complainer Paul Millar was sleeping within the locus when he heard a disturbance at the front door.

“He got out of bed and saw the accused and another male inside his flat, who had forced entry through the front door.

“Both were in possession of bricks or similar, which they used to strike him on the head and body.”

Admitted ‘boulder’ attack

Another witness saw the accused emerge from the flat and throw the brick away in the garden.

The men then left in one of the 4x4s.

Howell was arrested by police several days later.

Ms Currie said that during interview Howell admitted hitting Mr Millar with a “boulder” but claimed he was about to be attacked.

She said: “He admitted he had gone to the locus after receiving the call from his mother telling him the complainer had battered his sister.

“He said that he had kicked the door in and saw the complainer running at him with a knife, at which time he had picked up a boulder at the door and hit the complainer with it.”

Police interview

She said Howell said he had acted without thinking and told no one of his planned action.

She said he had told police: “I just wanted to hurt him because of what he’s done.”

He had added he was “wrong for not letting you guys deal with it”.

Howell, of Methilhaven Road, Buckhaven admitted assaulting Mr Millar at an address in Leven on April 21, 2019.

Sheriff William Wood ordered him to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work. He also placed him on a curfew for 12 weeks.

More from The Courier