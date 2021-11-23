Fife man battered sister’s boyfriend with ‘boulder’ in revenge attack

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Buckhaven man battered his sister’s partner with a brick.

Stephen Howell turned up at Paul Miller’s property in Leven and forced entry, along with another man.

He later told police Mr Millar had run at him with a knife.

The 39-year-old was ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting the 2019 attack at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Forced entry to flat

Fiscal depute Jill Currie told the court Howell’s sister had fled the property following an incident involving Mr Millar and had contacted her mother, who then called Howell.

She said: “At around midday a neighbour was within his car when he observed two 4×4-type vehicles – one red and one white – outside the block of flats containing the locus.

“He saw three males get out of the red car and walk towards the property.

“The complainer Paul Millar was sleeping within the locus when he heard a disturbance at the front door.

“He got out of bed and saw the accused and another male inside his flat, who had forced entry through the front door.

“Both were in possession of bricks or similar, which they used to strike him on the head and body.”

Admitted ‘boulder’ attack

Another witness saw the accused emerge from the flat and throw the brick away in the garden.

The men then left in one of the 4x4s.

Howell was arrested by police several days later.

Ms Currie said that during interview Howell admitted hitting Mr Millar with a “boulder” but claimed he was about to be attacked.

She said: “He admitted he had gone to the locus after receiving the call from his mother telling him the complainer had battered his sister.

“He said that he had kicked the door in and saw the complainer running at him with a knife, at which time he had picked up a boulder at the door and hit the complainer with it.”

Police interview

She said Howell said he had acted without thinking and told no one of his planned action.

She said he had told police: “I just wanted to hurt him because of what he’s done.”

He had added he was “wrong for not letting you guys deal with it”.

Howell, of Methilhaven Road, Buckhaven admitted assaulting Mr Millar at an address in Leven on April 21, 2019.

Sheriff William Wood ordered him to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work. He also placed him on a curfew for 12 weeks.