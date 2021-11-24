Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elderly Dundee couple terrified by late-night death threats during feud

By Caroline Spencer
November 24 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 24 2021, 9.22am
Dundee Sheriff Court
A Dundee man has been imprisoned for 22 months for terrorising an elderly couple in a late-night attack.

The brute had broken into their house on the city’s Harlow Place in the middle of the night, looking for their grandson.

Barry Deick, 31, smashed a TV, broke windows, destroyed a fireplace and shouted death threats, along with his friend and co-accused Gary Batchelor.

He had been heavily drinking with Batchelor for 10 hours on the day of the offence.

The two men took a taxi from the Balcony Bar to the Law area to find a man with whom Deick was feuding.

Instead of finding him, the pair ended up traumatising his grandparents when they broke a window to enter into their home.

The couple, one of whom suffers from dementia, were left “extremely shaken” by the violation.

Long-running feud

Deick, formerly of Dunmore Street, appeared in court before Sheriff Paul Brown.

Defending solicitor Anika Jethwa told the court Deick and the couple’s grandson had been having a long-running feud that played out on social media.

It was sparked by the targeted man entering into a relationship with Deick’s ex-partner and the mother of his child.

According to Ms Jethwa, he had superimposed Deick’s image onto articles featuring people convicted for paedophilia and shared the defamatory content online.

He was also alleged to have printed and posted pictures of Deick and spread them across Dundee.

Jailed

Ms Jethwa told the court her client was remorseful and was not aware Duncan lived with his grandparents.

“He was very upset to learn that [he, the grandson] lived with his grandparents.

“It is clear he shouldn’t have behaved like this.

“This matter had been ongoing for five months.”

Sentencing Deick to 22 months’ imprisonment, Sheriff Brown said: “You overcame the security of the complainers’ home and uttered threats to kill and damage property.

“It must have been a truly terrifying experience for the complainers and it’s great, good fortune the police arrived promptly on the scene.”