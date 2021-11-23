Scone man accused of sexually assaulting ‘totally wrecked’ stranger on night out in Perth

An error occurred. Please try again.

A vulnerable woman has told a trial she woke up in a stranger’s home at Perth Airport while a man she did not know performed sex acts on her.

The 37-year-old gave evidence in the trial of Wieslaw Piotrowski, in Perth.

She explained she had been at an engagement party in November 2018 but left with another two guests.

The trio returned to the woman’s home so she could take medication, before heading to The Bank bar.

Over the course of the night, she drank several bottles of beer and took multiple lines of cocaine.

Refused entry to club

When the trio tried to get into the bar’s nightclub section, the woman was refused entry because of her condition, which she described as being “totally wrecked.”

The other two women made their way inside and the complainer told Perth Sheriff Court that she made her way to the nearby taxi rank.

The alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “I was away with it.

“I couldn’t stand, I couldn’t speak.

“I was fine one moment, the next I was totally wrecked.”

Victim says she was pulled into taxi queue

She said when she dropped a set of keys, a man she did not know picked them up and pulled her into the taxi queue in Mill Street.

She said she banged into a bus shelter and again he pulled her into the queue.

“I think I knew it wasn’t right,” she added.

The woman explained her memory of the night vanished as soon as she entered the taxi until she awoke later at Perth Airport.

She told the court it was “quite hard” when she was shown CCTV of her entering the taxi at Mill Street.

She said she had no recollection of being in the taxi but that when she “came around,” she was lying on her back on the man’s bed.

She said she was naked from the waist down and had had her top and bra pulled up above her breasts.

She said: “I woke up with no clothes on and him doing things to me.

“He was putting his fingers in my lower private parts.”

She said Piotrowski assaulted her for “a couple of minutes.”

“I knew it wasn’t right,” she added. “I felt worried.”

Claim victim fled house and called taxi

From the witness box, she explained she got dressed and fled the man’s home in the early hours of the morning but had no idea where she was and had to ask a passing security guard to phone a taxi.

She later told police that she had left her pants at Piotrowski’s home.

Defence solicitor Paul Ralph put it to the woman that over six or seven minutes at the taxi rank, she had struck up a conversation with Piotrowski and agreed to go home with him.

Mr Ralph also suggested the woman removed her clothes herself and went to sleep in his bed but awoke when Piotrowski was drying her with a towel later that night.

Piotrowski, 62, denies that on November 4 in 2018, he sexually assaulted the woman at an address near the A94.

He denies allegations he removed her clothing and performed a sex act on her when she was incapable of giving consent.

The trial, before Sheriff William Gilchrist, continues.