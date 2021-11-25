Thug blinded police officer in Fife eye gouge attack

An error occurred. Please try again.

A police officer was blinded after a thug gouged his eyes in an unprovoked attack in Fife.

Donald Mackie was high on Valium at the time of the assault, which took place in Kennoway over the summer.

The 31-year-old lunged toward PC Alan Tait and went for his eyes, forcing the officer’s colleague to try to pull Mackie off.

Eye gouge

Fiscal depute Claire Bremner told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Mackie was taken to hospital following the incident.

She said: “At around 1.30pm police officers were dispatched to the locus.

“This included PCs Tait and Marnoch, who arrived first.

“As they arrived they saw the accused on the pavement across from the Swan Hotel.

“He appeared calm at first and was spoken to but without warning he lunged at PC Tait, knocking him to the ground.

“He seized him by the head and pressed his thumbs into PC Tait’s eyes.

“PC Marnoch made an effort to pull the accused off PC Tait, which was successful.

“PC Tait got up on his feet but realised he was temporarily blind in his left eye.

“He shouted to PC Marnoch that he could not see.”

Relief over injuries

Mackie was arrested and put in the back of a police van but the vehicle had to stop on New Road to allow a spit hood to be put on him.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital as there were concerns he had taken tablets.

Solicitor Zander Flett, defending, said Mackie accepted causing the injuries to PC Tait and said he was relieved the officer had suffered no permanent consequences.

He said: “He had consumed a significant quantity of Valium.”

Mackie, of Springbank Road, Kennoway admitted assaulting PC Tait on July 10.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on Bishop’s Court and New Road, Kennoway, and at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by shouting, swearing and repeatedly spitting.

Hit postie in separate incident

Mackie was also sentenced for an incident in which he ploughed his unregistered quad bike into a Royal Mail van, narrowly missing a postal worker.

He had previously pled guilty to driving dangerously, while disqualified and without insurance, at West Wynd in Buckhaven on May 13, 2019.

Postman Roy Hunter was forced to jump out of the way after the quad bike hit the front of his van.

The smaller vehicle landed upside down and Mackie asked for an ambulance.

Mr Flett said Mackie had been trying to sell the bike and was attempting to start it but lost control.

He said Mackie had no intention of driving it on the public road.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio sentenced Mackie to 28 months in prison in relation to the assault on the police officer and a further 140 days for the driving offence.

He was banned from the roads for 19 months.