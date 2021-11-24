Wednesday court round-up — Confused and on coke

An error occurred. Please try again.

The midweek court round-up.

Threw shower tray at police

Ian Gallacher, 34, threw a shower basin at police officers as they chased him in Lochore.

Fiscal depute Claire Bremner told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the 1am incident happened after Gallacher was offered – and took – drugs during a visit to the Fife town.

Police approached him on Abbotsford Road and he began shouting and swearing and then ran off, pursued by officers.

Ms Bremner said: “As he was going through a narrow gap he threw a shower basin which had been propped up there, in an attempt to slow them down.”

He ran into a garden and threw a chair at an officer and from behind a shed, shouted: “F*** off or I’ll stab you, I have a knife.”

Ms Bremner said Gallacher then climbed a fence at the rear of the garden but was found hiding nearby and officers used an incapacitating spray to arrest him.

Solicitor Simon Hutchison, defending, said Gallacher was from another part of the country and visiting a family member.

He said: “His visit having been dealt with, he was walking in the area when he was offered drugs and stupidly took them.”

Gallacher, a prisoner at Perth, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and assaulting two police officers on June 18.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio jailed him for 17 months.

Friendly dog

Kinross thug Michael Horne tried to set his Staffordshire Bull Terrier on police during a tense stand-off in the town. However, the friendly dog merely approached the officers, wagged it’s tail and jumped in their van.

Confused and on coke

A coked-up driver who was caught motoring through a Perthshire town has been fined £1,200 and banned from the road for 18 months.

David Imrie took the drug because of “confused feelings” about his ex-partner, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Solicitor Paul Donnachie said Imrie split with his girlfriend about a year earlier but she contacted him and asked for a meeting.

“This led to confusion in his mind,” said Mr Donnachie.

“He went out drinking with friends.

“He expected that it would have left his system by the time he started driving.

“But he accepts it was a reckless thing to do.”

Imrie, 47, admitted driving his Honda Civic near his home on Greenbank Road, Glenfarg, with 228 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood, about four-and-a-half times the permitted limit.

He failed a roadside drug test after telling police he had been smoking cannabis.

Sheriff Ian Anderson was told a driving ban would not affect his employment.

Drugs cash seizure

An order has been made to seize £3,440 from Dundee drug dealer Leanne McCabe under Proceeds of Crime legislation. The 35-year-old was twice caught with drugs worth a total of more than £100,000 in her Menzieshill flat.

Illegal lock-in charge

A former landlord accused of hosting an illegal lock-in at a Dundee pub will stand trial next month.

Andrew Hendry, who used to run GJ’s on Mains Road, Dundee, continues to deny the allegations against him.

The 59-year-old’s personal and premises licences were revoked in November 2020.

Prosecutors allege Hendry “allowed the potential spread of Covid-19” and sold alcohol despite being unlicensed.

It is alleged Hendry culpably and recklessly continued running the bar on March 4.

He is said to have allowed patrons to enter and form a gathering of multiple households for non-essential purposes.

Hendry, of Mains Road, allegedly served and allowed the consumption of alcohol, failed to maintain social distancing or adequate hygiene practices.

A separate charge claims Hendry sold alcohol by operating an unlicensed public house after having his personal and premises licences revoked.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Hendry’s solicitor, Ian Houston, said his client was adhering to his previously tendered plea of not guilty.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC continued the case to trial next month.

