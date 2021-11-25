Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Perth Airport sex attack accused seemed like ‘angry dad’ collecting ‘drunk daughter’

By Ross Gardiner
November 25 2021, 6.55am
Mill Street taxi rank, Perth.
The accused and complainer were picked up at the Mill Street taxi rank.

A taxi driver who dropped off a man and the woman he is accused of sexually assaulting thought he was an angry father collecting his drunken daughter.

Experienced driver Edward Wright gave evidence at the trial of 62-year-old Wieslaw Piotrowski.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a “totally wrecked” woman at his home at Perth Airport when she was unable to consent.

She claimed she woke up virtually naked in his bed while Piotrowski performed sex acts on her.

Taxi driver picked up complainer

Jurors at Perth Sheriff Court were shown CCTV of Mr Wright driving the pair to the property at the A94 airport, between 1.05am and 1.13am on November 4, 2018.

Mr Wright explained when Piotrowski and the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered his taxi at the Murray Street rank, he presumed she was being collected by her dad.

The 59-year-old said: “She appeared very drunk.

“She was trying to say something but nothing was coming out.

“I formed the impression it was like a dad taking his daughter home because she was drunk.

“He didn’t say much. It was very limited conversation.

“He didn’t seem drunk. I couldn’t smell drink.”

Dropped off at airport

Mr Wright explained that after he dropped the pair off, Piotrowski held the complainer up as they walked down a footpath to his home.

He had exited his car briefly to help her after they stopped but Piotrowski was able to remove her from the car unassisted.

“I was concerned that she was going to be sick,” he said.

“She was out of it, totally.

“Her eyes were rolling, her head was rolling.

“When he paid me the fare, she wasn’t getting out the car.

“I asked her if she was ok.

“She was trying to speak but there was nothing.”

Security guard called taxi

The 37-year-old woman said she was “totally wrecked” after taking cocaine and drinking on a night out in Perth before she ended up at the airport property.

She alleges she was assaulted for “a couple of minutes,” she got dressed and fled, but had no idea where she was.

Eventually she bumped into security guard David Wilkie who called a taxi.

Mr Wilkie told jurors: “I was sitting in the dark in the vehicle watching the entrance gates.

“A figure appeared about 100 yards from me.”

He labelled the woman’s demeanour as being “very intoxicated.”

Piotrowski denies sexually assaulting the woman.

The trial before Sheriff William Gilchrist, continues.